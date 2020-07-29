facebook-24x24

Category: Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

The town's July 28, 2020, virtual council meeting was interrupted several times as councilors, staff, or the mayor, were blocked from transmitting or hearing, had trouble understanding what others were saying, or whose comments were inaudible and unclear.

Council approved an ordinance amending the official zoning map from a Rural Zoning District to Open Space District for three parcels of property added to the town's Boston Hill site. One parcel of 9.508 acres was donated by Rebecca Smith, Janey Katz, and Suzi Calhoun and a parcel of 14.858 acres was donated by the County of Grant. In attempting to determine ownership of another parcel termed "a sliver of land," the Planning and Zoning Commission discovered from 100-year-old survey records it was already owned by the town.

The selection of a third member and chairman of the town's Labor Management Relations Board was delayed until additional discussions could be held with union (FOP, IAFF, AFSCME) representatives. The other three councilors agreed with District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano's suggestion not to select a member who holds or has held a political office. Town Manager Alex Brown stated he agreed also.

A notice of intent ordinance, sponsored by District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison, would amend the town's municipal code to enable police officers to ensure masks are being worn in public. She encouraged residents to comment on the proposed ordinance before council takes the measure up again for final vote the second meeting in August 2020.

Town Attorney Robert Scavron explained that the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether state governors' orders requiring the wearing of face masks is valid or not. But, he said, "At least we're getting the process moving," and recommended passage of the NOI realizing it may not be the final version depending on what the Supreme Court and our local district attorney does. Council approved the NOI.

Brown stated that three bids to purchase a town-owned lot at 2830 Little Walnut Road, which was deemed nonessential and approved for sale at an earlier meeting, were received. Council approved sale of the lot to Nick Chavez of Silver City for $37,569, plus all closing and legal fees.

Brown presented the final quarter of fiscal year 2020 financial report asking council to approve it with a negative balance which gives a truer picture of where the town is now, he said, having not received certain grants which have been authorized. Council approved the resolution.

Brown also requested approval of the fiscal year 2021 budget. He said the town ended up with $10.6 million in gross receipts taxes in fiscal year 2020, and projects about $9.47 million in fiscal year 2021. Several charts and graphs were presented to council which couldn't be seen by this reporter. Decreases in expenditures for fiscal year 2021 will come mainly from retirements and people reassigned to other departments. While some increases in salaries and wages will occur, there will be no increases in water, sewer, sanitation, or in rates for service. Lodgers' taxes are projected to be about 50 percent less in fiscal year 2021 than in fiscal year 2020. Revenue from gasoline tax is expected to be about the same as last fiscal year, Brown said.

Brown told the Beat that total revenue to the town for fiscal year 2020 was approximately $29.9 million and expenditures were about $29 million. Total revenue to the town for fiscal year 2021 is projected to be $26.2 million.

Peter Gorman was re-appointed, and Jay Hemphill appointed, to the Trails and Open Space Advisory Committee.

