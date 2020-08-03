Gila Regional Medical Center announces multiple organizational changes that will improve overall operational effectiveness and the long-term, sustainable viability of the hospital. These changes, along with previously announced initiatives such as completion of Critical Access Hospital designation for the hospital, rural health clinic designation of GRMC's Family Medicine Clinic, focus on overall growth, financial stability, and clinical excellence are critical steps in ensuring the financial viability of the hospital.
GRMC plans a reduction in employed staffing of approximately 33 positions in the organization. This reduction was the result of a combination of recent attrition, suspension of the BHU, reassignment of existing roles, along with a small reduction in force. As part of the organizational and operational focus, approximately 21 new positions will be added to GRMC. Other than the aforementioned BHU positions, no inpatient bedside registered nurse positions were eliminated.
"These difficult decisions were made after careful consideration by the Governing Board, Administration, providers and staff," said Governing Board Chair Alicia Edwards. "We will continue to work thoughtfully with HealthTechS3 to review the operational and strategic initiatives aimed at improving the overall financial viability of our community's hospital. I believe we have accomplished more in the last three months under the direction and leadership of Scott Manis and HTS3 than we have in the last three years."
GRMC is a county-owned, not-for-profit Critical Access Hospital with a strong commitment to the people it serves. It is home to the Gila Regional Cancer Center, the Surgical Center of the Southwest, and has a 4-Star Quality Care Hospital rating by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. For more information, visit www. grmc.org