The Village of Santa Clara Discussed Santa Clara Activity Updates and Approved Several Resolutions at the July 23, 2020, Regular Session Meeting

By Alexis Rico

On July 23, 2020, the Village of Santa Clara held their regular meeting through Zoom at 6:00 p.m. Mayor Richard Bauch, Trustees Olga Amador, Patricia Montgomery and Arnold Lopez were present for the meeting. Mayor Pro-Tem Albert Esparza was absent.

The following will be a summary of the meeting.

The beginning of the meeting was used to approve the agenda for the meeting, the minutes for the previous meeting held on July 9, 2020, and the committee reports.

Mayor Bauch talked about the Multi-Use trail being started soon and the design work for Maple Street Bridge in his report during the meeting.

"The Copper Country Cruizers will be having a parade instead of a car show this August," Bauch announced. "There is a group that is interested in having a swap meet every Saturday in front of the Armory from 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The new street signs will be going up this month along with house numbers being distributed to the residents."

Under the New Business section portion of the meeting, Mayor Bauch presented the rates to the water/sewer ordinance for the Council to review.

During the meeting, the Council unanimously approved seven resolutions. These resolutions include Resolution 2020-12, Resolution 2020-13, Resolution 2020-14, Resolution 2020-15, Resolution 2020-16, Resolution 2020-17, and Resolution 2020-18.

Resolution 2020-12 is a budget adjustment transfer to cover the negative balance in State Legislative Projects due to reimbursements.

Resolution 2020-13 is the budget adjustments that are correcting the adjustments on Resolution 2020-04.

Resolution 2020-14 is the budget adjustments per auditor adjusting beginning balances.

Resolution 2020-15 is the budget adjustments to increase/decrease revenues and expenditures within a fund.

Resolution 2020-16 is the approval of the 2019/2020 4th Quarter report.

Resolution 2020-17 is the adoption of the 2020/2021 Final Budget.

Resolution 2020-18 is the authorization of the assignment of authorized officer(s) and agent(s) entering into a Grant Agreement with the State of New Mexico Environment Department (SAP 20-E2129-STB).

No new ordinances or proclamations were listed for approval at the meeting.

During the public comments section of the meeting, Trustee Patricia Montgomery thanked maintenance for putting up the stop sign on Bellm Street and Mill Street.

Trustee Arnold Lopez thanked the YCC youth for all the work they have done throughout the Village and Fort Bayard.

"The Americorps/NCCC will be here on August 15, 2020, through September 25, 2020," Clerk Sheila Hudman stated. "They will be working at Fort Bayard, the railroad station in Hurley and the Water Works building in Silver City."

The next regular session meeting for the Village of Santa Clara will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.