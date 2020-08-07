By Hallie Richwine

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham opened the August 6, 2020 press conference with updated COVID-19 information. The Grant County Beat posts the updated information daily. This information is important because it is part of the gating criteria that helps us understand when it will be safe to begin reopening the state.

Grisham handed over the presentation to Dr. David Scrase, secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department. Among the information he shared was the trend of younger people becoming infected with the virus. At this point, one fifth of the cases over the duration of the pandemic are in the 20-29 age group. "That means there are even more than that given the recent cases are higher. The age group of 0-19 are 15% of cases, and that has increased in the past month," he said.

Long term care facilities once were a hot spot in New Mexico, but measures were taken quickly to ensure the safety of residents and employees. Now New Mexico ranks 32nd in case percentage and 45th in deaths in nursing homes. "We have made great progress," Scrase said, "We are getting to a point that this looks under control."

Each week Scrase highlights common questions and concerns that folks bring to him about COVID-19. This week he talked about maintaining preventative health care and how long it takes to recover from COVID-19.

"A lot of folks are staying home and avoiding care, and there might be things to put off," he said. "I went to my annual eye appointment, it was safe. Don't delay care, there have been tragic anecdotes. If you're unsure, talk to your health care provider." He mentioned video visits as a safe option.

As for recovery from the virus, Scrase said we are just now seeing data from previous cases. "The CDC is seeing that one third of symptomatic adults are taking more than 2-3 weeks to get better," he said. Many have heart problems, even among the asymptomatic. The 18-34 age group also report not getting back to their usual state of health.

Another concern worth mentioning is the decline in childhood vaccinations. "We are 20% behind versus previous years. As we move toward a safe New Mexico, we need to get kids immunized now so we can get caught up before flu season," Scrase said.

Scrase also talked about the importance of contact tracing. "To reopen schools and keep cases down, we have to do effective contact tracing," he said. "We are reaching over 80% of confirmed cases." Reaching those who have been in contact with a positive case is crucial because nearly one half of cases present as asymptomatic. "This is how we stop the spread," Scrase said. People who are contacted know to stay at home, even if they feel fine.

A very important thing to remember is that contact tracers will NOT ask for credit card information or immigration status. They DO ask to verify dates of birth, but beware of any scams asking for any further personal information.

Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, secretary of the Aging and Long Term Services Department, gives some insight on changes to visitation of those in long term care facilities.

"This is a very critically vulnerable population. We are making sure to open slowly and it is not an invitation for all facilities," she said.

New visitation guidelines will roll out for long term facilities, beginning in counties with low case rates. Outdoor visits, by appointment, will be available.

"We want more in-person visits," said Grisham. There will be plexiglass shields and both people will wear masks. "We need to get to a place where there are more activities. We need to do a better job figuring this out."

"The more mask-wearing and social distancing, the more we can open up," Grisham said. she wants New Mexicans to get all counties to a place where they can be opened up to this stage of visitation. "We have to get these visitations right so we can help fight depression. There have been thirty-two states with visitation models of varying success rates," she said. "Without a vaccine this is one of the highest risk groups."

Grisham said she wants loved ones to have a chance to get closer and to hear each other. "I want to empower facilities to help us get this right."

"We have been identified as a national COVID-19 leader. That has a lot to do with how New Mexicans are doing," she said. "Family gatherings continue to be a source of high risk, which is difficult as we head toward the Labor Day holiday." Both Grisham and Scrase remind New Mexicans to limit holiday gatherings to those that are in the household, not the entire family.

"We have an obligation and stand ready and willing to do everything we can for families. New Mexico is not exempt from the high stress of living through this pandemic," Grisham said.

Check out the slides from the press release HERE.

Please refer to the following for additional resources:

New Mexico Department of Health

NewMexico.gov assistance information

Coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

Senior food hotline: 1-800-432-2080

Crisis and Access hotline: 1-855-662-7474