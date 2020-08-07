facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Hallie Richwine

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham opened the August 6, 2020 press conference with updated COVID-19 information. The Grant County Beat posts the updated information daily. This information is important because it is part of the gating criteria that helps us understand when it will be safe to begin reopening the state.

Grisham handed over the presentation to Dr. David Scrase, secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department. Among the information he shared was the trend of younger people becoming infected with the virus. At this point, one fifth of the cases over the duration of the pandemic are in the 20-29 age group. "That means there are even more than that given the recent cases are higher. The age group of 0-19 are 15% of cases, and that has increased in the past month," he said.

Long term care facilities once were a hot spot in New Mexico, but measures were taken quickly to ensure the safety of residents and employees. Now New Mexico ranks 32nd in case percentage and 45th in deaths in nursing homes. "We have made great progress," Scrase said, "We are getting to a point that this looks under control."

Each week Scrase highlights common questions and concerns that folks bring to him about COVID-19. This week he talked about maintaining preventative health care and how long it takes to recover from COVID-19.

"A lot of folks are staying home and avoiding care, and there might be things to put off," he said. "I went to my annual eye appointment, it was safe. Don't delay care, there have been tragic anecdotes. If you're unsure, talk to your health care provider." He mentioned video visits as a safe option.

As for recovery from the virus, Scrase said we are just now seeing data from previous cases. "The CDC is seeing that one third of symptomatic adults are taking more than 2-3 weeks to get better," he said. Many have heart problems, even among the asymptomatic. The 18-34 age group also report not getting back to their usual state of health.

Another concern worth mentioning is the decline in childhood vaccinations. "We are 20% behind versus previous years. As we move toward a safe New Mexico, we need to get kids immunized now so we can get caught up before flu season," Scrase said.

Scrase also talked about the importance of contact tracing. "To reopen schools and keep cases down, we have to do effective contact tracing," he said. "We are reaching over 80% of confirmed cases." Reaching those who have been in contact with a positive case is crucial because nearly one half of cases present as asymptomatic. "This is how we stop the spread," Scrase said. People who are contacted know to stay at home, even if they feel fine.

A very important thing to remember is that contact tracers will NOT ask for credit card information or immigration status. They DO ask to verify dates of birth, but beware of any scams asking for any further personal information.

Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, secretary of the Aging and Long Term Services Department, gives some insight on changes to visitation of those in long term care facilities.

"This is a very critically vulnerable population. We are making sure to open slowly and it is not an invitation for all facilities," she said.

New visitation guidelines will roll out for long term facilities, beginning in counties with low case rates. Outdoor visits, by appointment, will be available.

"We want more in-person visits," said Grisham. There will be plexiglass shields and both people will wear masks. "We need to get to a place where there are more activities. We need to do a better job figuring this out."

"The more mask-wearing and social distancing, the more we can open up," Grisham said. she wants New Mexicans to get all counties to a place where they can be opened up to this stage of visitation. "We have to get these visitations right so we can help fight depression. There have been thirty-two states with visitation models of varying success rates," she said. "Without a vaccine this is one of the highest risk groups."

Grisham said she wants loved ones to have a chance to get closer and to hear each other. "I want to empower facilities to help us get this right."

"We have been identified as a national COVID-19 leader. That has a lot to do with how New Mexicans are doing," she said. "Family gatherings continue to be a source of high risk, which is difficult as we head toward the Labor Day holiday." Both Grisham and Scrase remind New Mexicans to limit holiday gatherings to those that are in the household, not the entire family.

"We have an obligation and stand ready and willing to do everything we can for families. New Mexico is not exempt from the high stress of living through this pandemic," Grisham said.

Check out the slides from the press release HERE.

Please refer to the following for additional resources:

New Mexico Department of Health 
NewMexico.gov assistance information 

Coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453
Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518
Senior food hotline: 1-800-432-2080
Crisis and Access hotline: 1-855-662-7474

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

New Classified ad has an opportunity for a job as an economic development specialist with the NMSWCOG. Check it out!

Check out Pets to Adopt. The High Desert Humane Society has some new cats and dogs up for adoption.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110