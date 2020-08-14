By Mary Alice Murphy

"There's very little time left to make an impact for New Mexico," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham began the conversation. She said the State Personnel Director Pam Coleman would speak to the issue later in the news conference.

Grisham continued with the COVID-19 information and said that more than 50 testing sites for coronavirus are open across the state. "The priority is always for those with symptoms."

She also noted that getting more testing supplies was becoming more challenging. "I'll be on a call with the White House tomorrow (Friday, Aug. 14) to make sure we're doing everything we can do to test everyone who needs to be tested."

Dr. David Scrase, Health and Human Services Department cabinet secretary, said the state is doing well in the 7-day rolling average.

"What brings the number of cases up is people gathering with other people," Scrase said. "Twenty percent of our new cases are in the 20-29 age group. We have had no deaths in New Mexico of anyone under the age of 20 years."

He presented a slide that showed some of the worrisome effects that doctors are seeing in patients post COVID-19. "Many are struggling to recover."

Scrase also said an "excellent" study had been done on the efficacy of face masks, comparing the different types. It said that bandanas and the neck gaiters pulled up were less efficient at preventing the transmission of respiratory droplets. "In my opinion, if I see someone with a bandana on, I avoid them."

He said the department is also asking people to get their flu shots early this year. Scrase noted that human trials for coronavirus vaccines are underway in thousands of people.

"New Mexico is doing great on everything, except for new cases per million per day," Scrase said. "We are looking for 168 cases or fewer for the 7-day rolling average. I believe we will get to 168 or lower within a week, but only if we continue to wear masks and do social distancing."

A slide showed a report on CNN that stated that New Mexico is doing the best in the west at only 2.4 percent positivity rate in its population.

"All in all, everything is looking good, but we can't move forward unless we stick with the public health order and the safety precautions of masks and distancing," Scrase said. "We have to get everyone to be on board."

Coleman said the numbers "tell where we are in the census." At 53.7 percent census reporting, New Mexico is 50th in the country.

"The $7.8 billion per year that the state receives is based on the 2010 census," she continued. "It's just like wearing a mask. It's a simple action that makes a big different. With only 10 questions, it takes just a few minutes, but we're talking about big dollars. More than $5 billion is received for health care, more than $770 million for education, more than $400 million for roads and more than $115 million for housing. If we don't self-count, we lose funding for these services. It can mean one less hospital bed in a rural area or one less rural fire truck. Each person not counted is $3,700 less per year to the state. The deadline for filling out the census form online, by phone or the packet you received in the mail is Sept. 30, 48 days from now. You can go to 2020census.com online to fill out the form. It will allow the state to receive our fair share of federal dollars. The census is really important. It's about you, it's about us. Do it for yourself, your family, your community and your state."

Grisham said she was all about beating every other state. "Let's get to 80 percent. We are beating surrounding states on virus control, why can't we beat them in census percentages?"

She said using more masks and doing less travel within the state and outside the state would help bring the virus numbers down. "We lose someone in the world every 80 seconds. New Mexico can lead the way."

Grisham said 30 percent of the rapid response testing is going on in businesses, facilities and agencies across the state. "They have to close down for rapid response and then sanitize everything before they open up again. It's a marathon until we get a vaccine. Masks, social distancing and hand washing will also help with the flu when it gets here. Leading the growth in numbers of cases is due to large family gatherings. We have to meet the five-person pod. Don't include all your family members, your grandparents and everyone. You have to be careful over Labor Day not to have large gatherings. We've had good news today, but we need you to stay the course."

She said that the state has moved slowly on reopening things and that has helped the numbers not increase too drastically. About schools, she said most school districts are starting virtually and may be able to go to hybrid after Labor Day, "But we have to work hard and stay the course."

In answer to a question about not everyone having high speed internet for virtual learning, Grisham acknowledge that the state has a weak broadband infrastructure. "We need about $2 billion to build it up to what everyone needs." For students, schools and businesses are creating hotspots to provide connectivity. She said the state would like to partner with the private sector on internet connectivity, not only for students, but also for those still working virtually."

She also got her sometimes false digs into the federal government and the administration, not only on schools, testing and the virus, but also on the changing of the census deadline, although she did say that the vaccine efforts have been many, as well as improvements in treatments.

Grisham noted that since the state has less health care capacity than most other states," we have to have a lower increase of cases. It's horrific dealing with the numbers every day until we have a vaccine. We have to minimize risk and lower the numbers of cases and deaths. We have to have young people be more careful. No big gatherings and wear masks so you don't put others at risk."