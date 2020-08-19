By Roger Lanse
According to an Aug. 19, 2020, Department of Justice press release, Attorney General William P. Barr today announced updates on Operation Legend.
Since the operation's launch, there have been more than 1,000 arrests, including defendants who have been charged in state and local courts, the release said. Of these arrests, approximately 117 defendants have been charged with federal crimes. In addition, nearly 400 firearms have been seized by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The operation, the release stated, involves federal law enforcement agencies working with state and local law enforcement officials to fight crime. The initiative was named in honor of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro who was shot and killed while he slept early in the morning of June 29 in Kansas City. According to the release, the program was first launched in Kansas City on July 8, 2020, and expanded to Chicago and Albuquerque on July 22, to Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee on July 29, to St. Louis and Memphis on Aug. 6, and to Indianapolis on Aug. 14.
In the Albuquerque District, the release states, sixteen defendants have been charged with federal crimes. Some are charged with multiple crimes.
The breakdown of federal charges for the Albuquerque District are: (1) six defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; (2) Four defendants have been charged with distribution of controlled substances; (3) Six defendants have been charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances; (4) Eight defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm; (5) one defendant has been charged with being in the possession of a stolen firearm; (6) Two defendants have been charged with Hobbs Act violations; and, (7) one defendant has been charges with carjacking.
NOTE: The Hobbs Act prohibits, generally, actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce. Although enacted in 1946 to combat racketeering, it has been used recently to federally indict persons involved in robberies of convenience stores situated on an interstate highway.