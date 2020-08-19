Update includes six additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 174 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

33 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

16 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

25 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Union County

3 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual has underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 729.

Previously reported numbers included one case in Valencia County that has been identified as a duplicate; two cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Lea County, one in McKinley County); and one case in Lea County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 23,749 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,416

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 567

Cibola County: 388

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 611

Doña Ana County: 2,664

Eddy County: 394

Grant County: 72

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 93

Lea County: 965

Lincoln County: 160

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 259

McKinley County: 4,134

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 211

Quay County: 51

Rio Arriba County: 331

Roosevelt County: 177

Sandoval County: 1,172

San Juan County: 3,116

San Miguel County: 56

Santa Fe County: 723

Sierra County: 34

Socorro County: 75

Taos County: 116

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 468

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 323

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 94 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 10,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Sunview in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces in Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Socorro in Socorro

Heartfelt Manor in Roswell

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Life Spire Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans' Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Saint Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.