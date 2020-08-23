Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Copper Cruizers hold parade instead of car show 082220
Because of the prohibition on large gatherings, due to COVID-19, the Copper Cruizers this year opted for a parade. A parade of about 35-40 vehicles just from Grant County on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
The parade gathered at the Bealls and Harbor Freight Parking lot. The cars and trucks wended their way through Silver City, then to Santa Clara, Bayard and Hurley, as well as Fort Bayard Medical Center before ending at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center.