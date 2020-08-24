Town of Hurley Council Discussed Several Resolutions and Fire Department Issues at the July 28, 2020, Regular Meeting

By Alexis Rico

The Town of Hurley met for a regular session meeting on July 28, 2020, via Zoom at 5 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Maynes, Councilor Esther Gil, and Councilor Mateo Madrid.

The first item approved at the meeting was the agenda for the meeting. The Council then approved the Consent agenda that consisted of the minutes for the regular meeting held on June 9, 2020, the maintenance department report, the clerk's report that consisted of financial statements, the fire department report, the animal control report, the code enforcer report, the police department report, and the judges' report.

A majority of the meeting was used to discuss eight resolutions. The first resolution approved was Resolution No. 1-2020/2021 – fiscal year 2019/2020 4th quarter budget adjustments.

Town Clerk Lori Ortiz informed the council that the budget adjustments consisted of transferring funds that would be within the line items of the funds. Ortiz explained that she had to add $4,000 to the solid waste fund to cover expenses.

"Only adjustments I needed to make were in the funds," Town Clerk Ortiz stated "I would move funds that I could to other funds to balance them. We were short about $4,000 for solid waste funds."

The next resolution approved was Resolution No. 2-2020/2021 – fiscal year 2019/2020 final quarter financial report.

"This is just the financial report for the fiscal year," Ortiz stated. "Everything went good other than the $4,000 funds I had to move to the solid waste funds."

The Council then approved Resolution No. 3-2020/2021 – fiscal year 2020/2021 budget adoption. Town Clerk Ortiz stated that this resolution had been discussed and worked on by the Council during the last work session.

"I just limited all the financial line items so that we would be okay for the rest of the year. If we need to make any adjustments we will do so," Town Clerk Ortiz said.

The Council approved Resolution No. 4-2020/2021 – a resolution stating the time and location of the regular meeting sessions. This resolution consisted of the time and locations of the meetings for the Council at the same time and location that had been previously approved. The Council was in agreement that they would keep the meeting time and location the same.

The Council then approved Resolution No. 5-2020/2021 – a residential anti-displacement and relocation plan and certification.

"This is just making sure we are following all the regulations so that we can apply for any grants. These are annual agreements we approve of every July," Ortiz stated to the Council.

The next resolution approved by the Council was Resolution No. 6-2020/2021 – the adoption of a fair housing policy. Ortiz stated that this resolution was to be used to make sure that the Town of Hurley is following with regulations in concern to the housing policy.

The Council then discussed and approved Resolution No. 7-2020/2021 – a resolution of the Town of Hurley ratifying a certain agreement between the Town of Hurley and the Southwest Council of Governments (SWOG).

This is an annual agreement with SWOG," Ortiz stated. "We do have an agreement with them and they do help us out with a lot of grant applications."

The Council then discussed entering into an agreement with the Southwestern New Mexico Council of Governments (SWNMCOG). Ortiz stated that this agreement was similar to the previous resolution as it was an annual agreement. The Council approved this item.

The last resolution discussed and approved by the Council was Resolution No. 8-2020/2021 – a resolution for the Town of Hurley to participate in the Local Government Road Fund Program (LGRF) and a request for a match waiver administered by New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Ortiz informed the council the request is for $40,000 which is $30,000 in LGRF funds and a $10,000 match from the town. In which the town is requesting the waiver for those funds.

"All of the Council has to agree to apply for a grant from the New Mexico Department of Transportation for $10,000 total," Ortiz stated. "We will need the waiver to be approved for the $10,000 match. Otherwise, we will need to pay the $10,000."

The Council approved a business license application for Susie Q Flea Market and a certification for placement of a manufactured home for Tyrikque Bush at 107 E Street.

The Council discussed the possible approval of approval for Kirk Scott to move in storage containers at 511 D St. to be used as a residence. Scott came before the Council to describe the project of renovating the storage containers to be used for renting. Mayor Stevens stated that the ordinances are unclear for this type of project.

"I talked with Mr. Taylor about this," Mayor Stevens stated. "The Council needs to have a discussion as to whether or not the Council thinks this will be beneficial to the neighbors and the town. It may be best to table this item for the next meeting."

"I would like to see some plans on how the project is going to look," Mayor Pro Tem Maynes stated

The Council agreed to table the item for the next regular meeting to get more information to make the best-educated choice for the town.

The Council approved the purchase order to Waterway of New Mexico LLC for inspection of fire hydrants.

Mayor Stevens informed the Council that this item was an annual approval for 'inspection to see how things are functioning.'

"It is a requirement that the fire hydrants are tested every year," Stevens stated. "This is also part of the insurance."

The Council then discussed the possible approval of a contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for the purchase of tasers for the police department. Town Clerk Ortiz requested the Council table the item to do some more research on costs.

"I ask that they table this item," Ortiz said. "I spoke with the chief earlier about this item. Police are working on a very, very low budget. He did find some tasers for a cheaper price through the same company. I want to give them the best deal that they can so that they can save money and use it towards other things."

The item was tabled for the next meeting so that more research could be done on the costs so that the police department gets the best deal.

The Council discussed and approved for the Town of Hurley to purchase Freeport McMoran Property contingent upon attorney approval of purchase contract and environmental concerns for the Hurley Pool (.466 acre)/American Legion (1.2 acres) combined for $8,500, and the Big Muddy (5.91 acres) for $1,000.

"Approval of plans goes through to the attorney to make sure that this is good for the town," Mayor Stevens said.

The Council approved the completion of the probation period for Officer Joseph Carlos.

Officer Carlos came to the Council during the meeting to present a letter requesting the use of a take-home unit.

"The wear and tear would be minimal based on previous mileage of older units and the cost of fuel being cheaper in Deming," Carlos explained.

The Council approved the request for Officer Carlos to have a take-home unit.

Councilor Gil questioned if the new flea market store would be required to pay gross receipts tax for her Councilor Report during the meeting.

"Yes, they should as any other store in town," Town Clerk Ortiz said.

Gil also stated she had toured the fire department to follow up on concerns of the building and trucks needing repairs.

"I do not think much has changed," Gil stated.

"We should have an open discussion on what to do about the situation," Mayor Stevens stated. "I have gone to the fire department and repairs are needing to be done in the restrooms and there were concerns that the air conditioner in the fire truck does not work. I am working with the fire chief to ensure these issues are addressed."

Councilor Madrid informed the Council that he had attended the dispatch meeting and stated that the software will be changing and the town will not be compatible with it. Madrid asked if the town was still working with Bayard to update the antenna and radios in the area.

Mayor Stevens replied that "The town is looking for grants to help with the expenses," Mayor Stevens stated.

"I have received grant information from Bayard with estimated costs radios, antenna, and software," Town Clerk Ortiz.

During the Mayor's report, Mayor Stevens discussed with the Council enforcing noise reduction during certain times of the day such as with parties. There is an ordinance that allows the town to shutdown noises after 10 p.m.

"A warning will be issued first by the police department to ask them to lower the noise," Mayor Stevens stated. "If they are still in violation – issue a citation. May also get the Sheriff's officers involved after the second time. Since they are State mandated and can do something about it."

The meeting was adjourned at 6:16 p.m.