By Roger Lanse

Mayor Ken Ladner reported that 60 phone calls and emails had been received by the town and himself relative to the mask ordinance and that the 60 were sent to each councilor to read before the meeting. He was assured by each councilor that each had read all 60. Ladner did not refer to the stance of the 60, but he stated they would be placed into the minutes of the meeting and made part of the public record.

District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison, sponsor of the facemask mandating ordinance, stated three reasons for bringing the ordinance; (1) the health, safety, and welfare of the town and, (2) to let business owners and employees know council understands the burden being placed on them and that the council and the Silver City Police Department stands with them as this ordinance is enforced. This reporter did not hear a Reason #3.

Bettison then suggested several "modifications" to her proposed ordinance, referencing deleting face shields and describing what constitutes an approved face mask; when it is not possible to maintain a six-foot distance from others; keeping a six-foot distance while smoking; how future exceptions as determined by the governor and/or New Mexico Department of Health shall be incorporated, and; how the ordinance will be terminated.

[Author's Note: As in previous virtual town meetings, much of District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano's comments and remarks were inaudible or unclear, garbled, and cutting in and out. The mayor, other councilors, and Cano were often talking over each other. Significant technological difficulties were apparent during the meeting.]

In answer to Mayor Ken Ladner's suggestion to have him relay her questions by phone to council, in one of the brief periods when she could be discerned, Cano said she had a "whole list of things I need to say, so telling you what to tell them is not going to work." Eventually, Cano was able to converse with Bettison, with echoing going on in the background, about mask wearing in vehicles. Bettison and Town Attorney Robert Scavron said the proposal's reference to mask wearing in vehicles refers to commercial not private vehicles. The other questions or comments Cano had were inaudible or unclear.

DIstrict 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr stated he would be voting 'nay,' saying there were too many people against the ordinance, that it was unnecessary and not a significant problem. He said almost all the comments from the approximately 100 residents he has talked to were against the measure.

District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith expressed her support for the ordinance, saying, "We are protecting our neighbors, our friends, our community," and that the ordinance goes along with the governor's and the Department of Health's orders. Referring to a study calling children "little Petri dishes" for the virus, Aiman-Smith stated she believes the governor's next order will require masks to be worn by everyone from age 3 and up.

Council approved the modifications to the ordinance and then approved the ordinance, both by a 3-1 majority, with Ray voting 'nay.'

Silver City Police Chief Freddy Portillo stated he believes the ordinance heads the town in the right direction and has seen a high compliance rate in reference to mask wearing. Portillo said he sees education, talking to people, and warnings to be more effective than citations, although the latter is not being ruled out.

Town Manager Alex Brown told council that although the town at its July 28, 2020 meeting approved the sale of town property at 2830 Little Walnut Road to Nick Chavez of Silver City for $37,569, the sale cannot be completed until 45 days have elapsed from the time the sale was approved.

Mayor Ken Ladner and Cano were selected to be, respectively, voting delegate and alternate at the New Mexico Municipal League's annual conference. Bettison is the League's president.

Kevin Hubbs was reappointed to the Lodger's Tax Advisory Board.

Jim Wightman was reappointed, and Laura Larisch was appointed to the Trails and Open Space Advisory Committee.

