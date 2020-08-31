Update includes nine additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 73 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

17 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

8 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

4 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Sandoval County

6 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Monday reported nine additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 779.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in San Juan County) and one case in Bernalillo County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 25,352 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,809

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 727

Cibola County: 398

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 672

Doña Ana County: 2,827

Eddy County: 492

Grant County: 82

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,131

Lincoln County: 169

Los Alamos County: 27

Luna County: 316

McKinley County: 4,203

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 218

Quay County: 63

Rio Arriba County: 358

Roosevelt County: 201

Sandoval County: 1,247

San Juan County: 3,192

San Miguel County: 81

Santa Fe County: 821

Sierra County: 37

Socorro County: 77

Taos County: 115

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 513

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 28

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 65 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 12,960 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Artesia

Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Roswell in Roswell

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Hobbs

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Paz Senior Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Harmony Residential Care in Rio Rancho

Heartfelt Manor in Roswell

Heritage Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center of Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans' Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Saint Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Farmington

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.