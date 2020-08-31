By Mary Alice Murphy

Almost immediately after opening the meeting, the Grant County commissioners went into executive session to discuss the contract. Brad Springer of Mynatt, Martinez and Springer law firm was on the phone to be available for the executive session and the meeting.

After they came out of executive session and noting that matters discussed were only what was noticed and no action was taken, District 3 Commission and Commission Vice Chair moved to approve the professional services contract with Spectrum Technologies for network information technology services in the amount of $72,600.

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked for a refresher on the issue and the help desk portion of the contract.

County Manager Charlene Webb said the contract was not only for Spectrum's help desk, but the company will also monitor all the county's servers and backups and provide cybersecurity for county data.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said the additional information he had gotten from Manager Webb had not helped him support the contract. "At the meeting last week, I was ready to approve it at that time. Now, I'm not so sure. I'm not convinced this is the contract we need to send. I spoke to a cybersecurity expert and he raised concerns for me. He is unable to be here today, because, lucky him, he's out in the wilderness."

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce said he had looked at the contract, and "the cost of a little more than $72,000 a year is a concern for me. What is in place currently? And what about getting charged $195 an hour or $175 an hour for remote work, when we also have an IT person on staff?"

Webb said the county would be treated the same as it is with the current contract with SecureApps, which has been in place since 2012. "Their contract is ending, and the company is in trouble. We have had monitoring protocols in place, and they would continue, with your having to call Doug (Miranda, county IT staff person) first. The only time I can think of that might require Spectrum's help is perhaps the clerk's office during election time, but we use the Secretary of State help desk often then, or the sheriff's department or Detention Center when Doug is not available. Doug already handles tech calls at all hours, including in the middle of the night for the Detention Center. I don't anticipate any issues with calls. We have money in the budget to pay for this contract. We do have a clause in the contract that we can pull out of the contract if we do not have sufficient appropriations in our budget in future years for the full three years. We always put such a clause in our contracts. Spectrum has agreed to this one. It's a critical tool for us to have right now to bring our IT system up to date and to the point where we can manage it ourselves."

Browne said the presentation at the previous week's work session had not made it clear that the county already had cybersecurity in place. "It was not presented the way you just said. It was not clear that it was replacing something that was expiring. It was presented as 'this has not been done. We don't have anything and now we need this.'"

"Lesson learned. That will not happen again. I own that mistake," Webb said. "There are things that we believe need to be done differently. We think this company will help us get to that point. It's to lay the groundwork for a system that we understand and will work for us. It is our intent to come to you to have an IT tech in the future. I ask you to consider the urgency of having the services in place. I will report to you regularly, based on what they report to me. Please move forward with this."

Edwards said the county has had services in the past, but the company was maybe not doing its job or "we were not satisfied with their services, correct?"



"Triadic did the services," Webb said. "In 2012, SecureApps came in and did an audit and presented the county, before my time, with services it could provide. But the future of SecureApps is very much up in the air. Our contract has expired, and we've been working on mutual agreements and extensions, and that's not good business, either."

Ponce said, if it passes, he would like to see a monthly report. "I'm concerned by the remote prices. I would want to know what the calls were for. I don't want to see it get out of control. We can have our IT tech work on the majority of items."

Edwards asked Webb: "Am I remembering correctly that you and I discussed policy for using the help desk stuff?"

"It's not really policy," Webb replied. "We have a system in place, where the tech presents a ticket for services and it's addressed from there."

"And that's Mr. Miranda's job to present those tickets with what he needs help with?" Edwards asked. "Are there safeguards in place that would prevent a county employee calling Spectrum and running up a bill for $195?"

Webb said ideally it would be Mr. Miranda spending the money, such as on election night or from the sheriff's department or detention center, except when he is not available. "It will be the last resort. If an employee did that, I would be having a discussion with that person. As I've thought about it, I think a policy would be appropriate, with the protocols for using the system. I'll do my best to have it written by the next meeting."

Salas asked if it would be appropriate to have an IT audit. Webb replied that Spectrum had done a gap analysis in 2019 and "checked back with us."

Ponce asked if the documentation for the 2019 audit was available.

Webb said she had shared it with the commissioners. "They identified items of concern."

Browne remembered the presentation and said he felt like it was a sales pitch.

Webb said she would request a copy of the full report.

Browne asked the value of the SecureApps contract.

Webb replied it was in the mid-$50,000s to high $50,000s plus travel costs. "Yes, this one is more expensive, but we get more services. We pay Triadic to do some things. We could do everything with Spectrum, saving what we pay Triadic and another person that monitors our firewall. The contract allows us some hours per quarter that we are not charged for."

Salas said a lot of holidays are mentioned when there is no support.

Ponce noted that the county IT person also gets vacation days.

The motion was approved 4-1, with Salas voting nay.

During commissioner reports, Salas said he is pleased with the direction the hospital is going. "I hear more positive than negative. I would like to push for an item on the agenda for Commission items that have been started but not completed. As you get older, you have CRS and I need a reminder for us to complete them."

To a question about what CRS is, Salas replied: "Can't remember stuff."

Browne said he felt it was the job of the commissioners to do this list and would be willing to put together the list if each commissioner sends things for him to compile.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings agreed and said the items are their jobs to get done.

Browne said he is regularly impressed with the different perspectives and thoughts other commissioners bring.

Edwards said it feels like "we are really making progress on the hospital. I heard the word improving a lot. I would like to thank county staff for how hard they work. We are all laboring under a lot of stress right now. Our work has changed significantly. Things seem hard, and I know what each and every one of you do is difficult. I appreciate the amount of effort and work each and every staff member and elected official puts in."

Ponce said he wasn't going to be very popular in his report. "Thank you to all of you for all the time you have spent on the hospital. Sometimes, I feel that as a Commission we should go back to two meetings a month. A month is a long time for constituents to wait for us to address things."

Browne said he thought they could do two meetings a month.

Webb asked if they wanted it under consideration next month. "It would require an amendment to our Open Meetings Act."

Billings said his concern is that it would be stressing the county staff with more work.

The meeting adjourned.