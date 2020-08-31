facebook-24x24

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

American Legion honors WWII veterans 082920

David Morrison, American Legion Post 18 member, told the Beat he has been working on archiving all of the information on Grant County participants in World War II, "as accurately as possible."

He had created pennants of the 147 casualties from Grant County, of whom 65 were prisoners of war who did not come home.

He also had created displays from items donated from families of World War II veterans.

Morrison pointed out that he had created pennants for all the Grant County members of the 200th Coastal Artillery, who were unwilling participants of the Bataan Death March and became prisoners of war. Twenty died on the Hell Ships taking them to Japan, and 64 POWs returned.

Forty-two of the pennants were for those killed in action, including Army, Navy, Marines and Army Air Corps. One missing-in-action has never come home.

He pointed out two displays of two different families who had members in WW II. Of the Helton family, William and George served in the Army and Roy, a Marine, died in Iwo Jima in 1942. George served in Normandy, France and William in the Philippines in the 38th Infantry. He carved on his canteen everywhere he went. The family donated the carved canteen and other items for the display.

Joel Rogers served in the 200th Coastal Artillery, and his two brothers, Leonard served in the Navy and James Robert Rogers served in the Army.

A Navy dental uniform was on display, donated by Robert and Danna Lopez. Dr. LL Anderson was Danna's grandfather. He served as a dental tech during the war.

Also on display were an Army enlisted dress jacket and a U.S. Marines enlisted jacket. Another display honored Cpl Howard Wilcox, a B-17 gunner and P.O.W survivor of Stalag Luft-3 in Sagan-Silesia, Bavaria.

Twenty-five World War II veterans still live in Grant County. Seven were able to attend the ceremony. Others at Fort Bayard Medical Center, who are not allowed to leave the facility because of COVID-19, were not in attendance, and others for various reasons also were unable to attend.

However, John Duran, Robert Johnson, Dan McBride, Cecil Brown, James William "Bill" Harrison, Porfirio "Pilo" Pérez and Mario Kirker attended in person.

Post 18 Commander John Sterle presented each veteran with a certificate and also presented one to the daughter of José Salaiz, who is at Fort Bayard Medical Center.

Morrison noted that New Mexico had the highest volunteer rate for World War II in the country, and Grant County had more volunteers than any other county in New Mexico.

"The pennants archive history and show our history," he said. "We know what they died for. The Greatest Generation preserved our freedom." He said there are 1,200 interments of World War II veterans at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. "We're going to do the same sort of history for Korea and Vietnam in the near future."

He, on guitar, and his wife, Vicky, together sang a World War II song, "There's a Star-Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere."

The guest speaker was New Mexico District 38 Rep. Rebecca Dow. "We're all here to thank you for your service. World War II claimed more than 75 million lives. But you who served made sure our country remains the freest in the world. I am honored to be here to cherish you and your service. Grant County had the highest rate of volunteers and also lost the most members. The price and value of freedom remains today, thanks to you. You are heroes who kept tyranny from our shores. We honor those who served. And I am honored to serve you in the New Mexico Legislature to keep our freedoms safe."

Jude Casco, president of the Southern New Mexico Quilters Guild, along with quilters Judy Billings and Bonnie Davis presented a Quilt of Valor to Robert Johnson, 98. Casco said the program was started in 2003 by a mother who had a son in the Mideast. She started making quilts for wounded warriors. "I got involved about eight years ago and we joined the International Quilt of Valor Foundation. More than 254,000 quilts have been made for veterans serving across the world and not just for wounded warriors. Here in Grant County, we have made and given out 170 quilts."

When Billings, who had quilted this quilt, and Davis wrapped Johnson in his Quilt of Valor, Casco said: "We say that every stitch is a hug."

With everyone joining Morrison and his wife in the singing of "God Bless America," the ceremony concluded.

