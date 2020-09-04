By Roger Lanse
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at approximately 5:09 a.m. a Silver City Police Department officer was traveling east on Highway 180 near Rosedale Road, when he noticed the lights around Verizon Wireless, Hibbett Sports and Rent a Center were not turned on, which they normally are. According to a police report narrative, the officer turned his vehicle around and began spotlighting the darkened businesses and noticed a south facing window of the Rent a Center was shattered.
Entering the business with firearm at low ready, the officer advised that he saw two males dressed in black running north and he advised the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority of his foot chase of the males, one running north and the other running west. Other officers were advised to head to Ranch Club and Pinos Altos roads. Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies made contact with one male a short time later and another foot chase was on. No contact was made with either male.
While officers cleared the business, they noticed opened drawers, cords on the ground, and the cash register open with no money inside. Heavy damage, the report stated, had been done to the back door and it opened easily on its own. Also damaged were breaker boxes behind the Hibbett Sports portion of the building.
The manager of Rent a Center arrived and stated, according to the report, that the following items were missing; Samsung gaming monitor, multiple porter cables, DeWalt tool set, Ring doorbell camera, Samsung Gig power system, $200 from the cash register, and two Wex company fuel cards. The manager was unable to provide pricing of the damage to the building and missing items as there was no electricity to operate the computer.
Later, that day, the report said, detectives advised upon further investigation the suspects in the burglary were identified as Joseph Mays, 49, of Silver City, and Colton Bailey, 31, also of Silver City. They were taken into custody with all items recovered.