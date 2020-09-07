Four additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 46 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

13 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

5 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

The Department of Health on Monday reported four additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 807.

Previously reported numbers included five cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County, one in Eddy County, one in Sandoval County, one in Valencia County); three cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Chaves County, one in Eddy County, one in McKinley County); and one case in McKinley County that was identified as an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 26,144 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,958

Catron County: 11

Chaves County: 816

Cibola County: 398

Colfax County: 24

Curry County: 706

Doña Ana County: 2,955

Eddy County: 580

Grant County: 88

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,204

Lincoln County: 175

Los Alamos County: 27

Luna County: 341

McKinley County: 4,244

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 228

Quay County: 64

Rio Arriba County: 369

Roosevelt County: 210

Sandoval County: 1,262

San Juan County: 3,218

San Miguel County: 87

Santa Fe County: 866

Sierra County: 38

Socorro County: 78

Taos County: 118

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 526

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 29

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 65 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 13,604 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Roswell in Roswell

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Paz Senior Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Harmony Residential Care in Rio Rancho

Heritage Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans' Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Farmington

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.