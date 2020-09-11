facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Hallie Richwine

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham started the most recent press conference by relaying the updated COVID-19 case information for New Mexico. "Our rolling seven-day average is the lowest since mid-March which is incredibly good news," she said. She turned over the conference to Dr. David Scrase of the Human Services Department to review modeling trends.

Scrase reiterated the significant drop in the rolling seven-day average. He congratulated New Mexicans on their efforts. "We don't get to our best numbers if people aren't wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, and keeping their hands and surfaces clean," he said.

He mentioned the probability that for every positively confirmed case, there are likely 3.4 untested cases. The latest projections from the CDC are that there are eight cases per one positively confirmed case, so New Mexico is ahead of much of the United States. Scrase added that test accuracy is around 98%.

He also reminded New Mexicans not to delay healthcare, highlighting the rate of breast cancer. "It's the second most common cancer for women, after skin cancer. Putting off needed care affects your health." He pointed out that early detection means early care, which is often less of a financial burden.

The next topic was knowing the difference between the flu and COVID-19. "If you have symptoms, get the test to sort out what you have," Scrase said. "The only things that really differentiate COVID from the flu are shortness of breath and the loss of taste and/or smell." He said the medical community is anticipating a less severe flu season due to mask-wearing and other COVID-safe practices.

The gating criteria itself slipped in the area of testing, specifically the number of tests per day. "This could be a decrease in public interest, the weather, or the holiday weekend," Scrase said.

"Nothing about the virus has changed," he said. He said to remember the difference between the on/off switch and a dimmer switch, his analogy to remind everyone to stay the course in their COVID-safe practices.

Most importantly, Scrase reminds New Mexicans that we are not alone.

"I appreciate that New Mexicans are making a huge difference," said Grisham. "Until there is a vaccine, our success is the behavior of New Mexico's residents." Her hope is that more counties reduce transmission rates. "We are well aware that the virus is challenging and unfair. Families with children have been impacted in enormous ways."

Ryan Stewart, Secretary for the Public Education Department, gave back-to-school updates. "We want to get everything right and be a model for how to do so," he said. He thanked fire marshals for helping with personal protective equipment usage and disposal, social distancing tips and strategies, and assessing facility conditions.

Stewart said daily reporting from the school districts helps drive what the respective strategies are. This means case numbers will be reviewed daily. He reminded everyone that if they have symptoms, stay home. "Heed all medical advice to keep yourself and your neighbors safe. We want to maximize in-person learning, but we will continue to assess data where it is safe to do so."

"We are focusing on New Mexico families," Grisham said. "We are working toward successful school reentry."

Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said while it may be a challenging time to open a new agency, childcare is an essential service. They are working hard to make sure families afford care and providers receive funds.

Groginsky encourages families that are eligible to apply for assistance.

Grisham thanked the Secretaries for their updates. "New Mexico is in a good place," she said.

The full slideshow is available HERE.

For further information and resources, please refer to the following:

Updated COVID-19 information

New Mexico Early Childhood and Care Department

New Mexico Environment Department

New Mexico Education Department

New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions

11 copy

 

 

 

 

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Check out Pets to Adopt. The High Desert Humane Society has some new cats and dogs up for adoption.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110