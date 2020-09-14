By Roger Lanse

On Thursday, Sept, 10, 2020, at about 10:44 a.m., Silver City police officers responded to a dog bite complaint at 1601 N. Alabama Street. According to a SCPD incident report, a female caller to Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised that two women, one elderly, had been attacked by a dog, and the dog was locked in a room.

While officers assisted EMS with the elderly (79 years-of-age) victim's injuries, caller stated to the officers she was at her residence next door to the address when the next door neighbor, Lisa Sosaya, 40, of the address, ran to caller's residence asking for help because she and the elderly victim were attacked by a dog.

Officers, according to the report, asked the elderly victim where the Sosaya was, and she answered she did not know but believes she ran out the back door because she didn't want to be arrested. Officers told caller and another male if they have contact with Sosaya, to tell her she will not be arrested.

Caller then, the report stated, advised officers that Sosaya had returned to the residence.

Officers made contact with Sosaya, observing she had multiple puncture wounds to her left upper arm. She told officers that the elderly victim was there to collect rent money and when she opened the door her pit bull ran up and attacked the elderly victim. Further, Sosaya stated, as she was attempting to pull the dog off the elderly victim the dog turned and attacked her and that is when she ran next door for help.

Officers talked with the elderly victim at the hospital, the report said, who stated she was there to collect rent money from Sosaya and was one or two steps inside the residence when the pit bull attacked her. Officers observed her right forearm was bloody and possibly broken, multiple puncture wounds to her right shoulder both in front and in back, and multiple puncture wounds to the right side of her head.

The pit bull was transported to the Humane Society by the animal control officer and paperwork will be forwarded to the ACO for further investigation.