The Village of Santa Clara Discussed Committee Report Updates and two Resolutions at the August 27, 2020, Regular Session Meeting

By Alexis Rico

On August 27, 2020, the Village of Santa Clara met for a regular meeting through Zoom at 6:00 p.m. at the Village of Santa Clara town hall. Mayor Richard Bauch, Trustee Olga Amador, Trustee Patricia Montgomery, and Trustee Arnold Lopez were present for the meeting. Mayor Pro-Tem Albert Esparza was absent for the meeting.

The meeting began with the approval of the agenda for the meeting, the minutes for the regular meeting held on August 13, 2020.

Mayor Bauch gave then gave the council an update on the committee reports. The safety officer was not present for the meeting, but Bauch did state that there had been no accidents or incidences in the month that he was aware of. Training for the officer has also been put on hold due to COVID 19.

In the action committee report, it was stated that a person had suggested a drive through Tamal Fiesta as an event where people can sell things out of their trunks to raise money for the action committee. The council had discussed that there would not be enough time or funds for an event like this and it may also not be the best way to raise money.

Village Clerk Sheila Hudman then discussed with the council about sending a letter to the Governor to try and see if the Lighted Christmas Parade would still be a possibility in 2020.

"I may send a letter to the Governor that we are small county and that a parade would be a bit dangerous or at risk for rear-ending people," Hudman stated. "I want to request that we can still have a Lighted Parade as long as social distance is still kept for people and that the participants in the parade stay in their vehicles. I think this could work."

For the Cemetery Committee report, AmeriCorps/NCCC scheduled a cleanup for the cemetery on September 19, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. as agreed on by the trustees to put in the newsletter. The other trustees were encouraged to come out as well to help with the cleanup. Volunteers are encouraged to come and help as well.

"On the second to last weekend of September, AmeriCorps volunteers are coming out to clean up the cemetery," Hudman stated. "They will be cleaning up and trimming weeds. This is the year-end cleanup of the cemetery."

The Mercado Committee had no updates to report. The Senior Center Advisory Committee updated the council about the placement of new picnic tables although the Senior Center is closed due to the Covid-19 virus.

The next item for the meeting was the Mayor's report.

The Mayor updated the trustees about the new house numbers and street names for the readdressing project.

"We have gotten over 700 plus home signs complete for the new signs and numbers for the homes," Bauch said. "What we will do is leave the old name as well as put up the new name for streets for a while. So, people have a reference. So that is going on really, really well. The second set of street signs will be started soon."

Bauch also stated that AmeriCorps/NCCC was working on the Fort Bayard museum, theater, paint removal, the train depot in Hurley, and the Waterworks building in Silver City. Bauch stated that the car show that came through the village on August 22, 2020, was nice to see.

Under New Business, the trustees reviewed the Second Amendment to Boulder Street Subdivision, Robert Young, applicant, to extend East Street south of the intersection with Miller Street and Boulder Street, for approximately 115 feet (width approximately 38.83 feet), as a public way for public use, and further to accept the responsibility for the construction and maintenance of said extension roadway. The Board of Trustees had approved this subdivision, which was recorded with the Grant County Clerk on May 17, 2016, in Plat Book 7 at Page 1299. An update on the project was given to the council through a packet. The council approved the second amendment after reviewing the packet.

The council then discussed Resolution 2021-02 Adopting an Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP). Hudman stated that the council had held two previous public meetings to gain public input about the projects to prioritize for the ICIP.

"The Council has worked on developing this list which included extensive discussion," Bauch stated. "I think this is a good list and the council has done a good job."

The council also approved Resolution 2021-03 Open Meetings Act. Hudman stated that she would like to see two kinds of open meetings one at the beginning of the year and one at the end of the year.

"This just stays up to date with the fiscal year and open meetings act," Hudman stated "Nothing much will change with this. It is just for clarification."

For public comments, Police Chief Lonnie Sandoval gave the council updates about the police department.

"We are doing pretty well," Sandoval stated. "There was an incident where we had to call in the Grant County Sheriff's for assistance, but that was taken care of. A couple of units are down, but we are working on it. We are all staying safe and working hard."

The council went into a closed session at 6:45 p.m. and went back into open session at 7:34 p.m.

Once the council was back in open session, they approved the pay increase for Bill Hudman of $.50 cents for lead paint certification that is to be effective the next pay period.

"We are very fortunate for Mr. Hudman for getting this certification," Bauch stated. "It is a lot more responsibility. It will also save the Village a lot of money by him getting this certification."

The council approved the pay increase for Robby Ramirez of $.50 cents for lead paint certification.

"It was very wise for Sheila to get these two certifications done at the same time," Bauch stated. "The village is very fortunate that we have two individuals with this certification. It was helpful during a certain situation that occurred recently. Robbie also has taken on a lot of responsibility and deserves the raise."

Lastly, the council approved the hire of Alfred Pas lateral hire from YCC to Maintenance full time starting at $12.00 per hour effective on August 31, 2020.

"He's a bright individual," Bauch stated. "I am pleased to be able to recommend him."

The meeting adjourned at 7:40 p.m.

The next regular session meetings are scheduled for September 10, 2020, and September 24, 2020, via Zoom at 6:00 p.m.