No additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 81 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
22 new cases in Bernalillo County
9 new cases in Chaves County
1 new case in Colfax County
5 new cases in Doña Ana County
3 new cases in Lea County
15 new cases in Luna County
1 new case in Otero County
3 new cases in Sandoval County
11 new cases in Santa Fe County
11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
The Department of Health on Monday reported no additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 823.
One case previously reported as a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility has since been determined to be a case in Otero County and has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 26,842 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 6,077
Catron County: 11
Chaves County: 956
Cibola County: 403
Colfax County: 24
Curry County: 724
De Baca County: 2
Doña Ana County: 3,031
Eddy County: 625
Grant County: 99
Guadalupe County: 32
Harding County: 2
Hidalgo County: 98
Lea County: 1,264
Lincoln County: 177
Los Alamos County: 29
Luna County: 372
McKinley County: 4,266
Mora County: 7
Otero County: 240
Quay County: 69
Rio Arriba County: 374
Roosevelt County: 230
Sandoval County: 1,292
San Juan County: 3,233
San Miguel County: 91
Santa Fe County: 909
Sierra County: 39
Socorro County: 78
Taos County: 124
Torrance County: 64
Union County: 31
Valencia County: 532
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
Otero County Prison Facility: 281
Otero County Processing Center: 163
Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 31
Lea County Correctional Facility: 15
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
As of today, there are 60 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 14,470 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Avamere at Roswell in Roswell
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield
Brookdale Santa Fe
Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Harmony Residential Care in Rio Rancho
Heartfelt Manor in Roswell
Heritage Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
LifeSpire Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
New Mexico State Veterans' Home in Truth or Consequences
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
San Juan Center in Farmington
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.