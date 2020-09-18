By Hallie Richwine

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham opened the September 17 press conference by introducing James Kenney, Secretary of the New Mexico Environment Department, and Pam Coleman, the New Mexico State Personnel Office Director.

Grisham presented the updated COVID-19 case information. "Meeting the gating criteria shows we are managing prudently in a COVID world," she said.

"If you're symptomatic and you don't think it is the flu, get tested. If you think you were in contact with someone, get tested," Grisham said. She said she wants to remain aggressive in the State's testing.

Grisham said the importance of striving to meet and exceed the gating criteria means New Mexico is moving toward the ability to increase risk without worrying about unintended consequences.

The updated Public Health Order aims to provide COVID-safe options as we head into fall. This includes allowing groups of less than ten to practice fundamentals for youth sports, camping in small groups, and autumn activities like corn mazes.

"Increases happen when we let our guard down," Grisham said. "I know if we do too much opening of business, there is an impact on cases." Her vision is to cautiously move toward reopening in a way that protects the lives of New Mexicans. She said if New Mexicans continue to work toward the criteria, businesses will be able to increase activity and schools will be able to transition away from the hybrid model. "But we're not there yet," she said.

Kenney gave updates on the Rapid Response program. "In July, restaurant cases were higher, and the main reason for the drop is the greater adherence to COVID-safe practices," he said. He also said there are currently zero restaurant suspensions.

"It's all related and connected," Grisham said, before turning the floor over to Coleman.

"There are easy way to be counted," Coleman said. In addition to the website at 2020census.gov, you can respond via telephone at any of the following numbers:

844-330-2020 for English

844-468-2020 for Spanish

844-467-2020 for TDD

"Most New Mexicans can respond right this second," Coleman said. As for the importance of the census, the United States Census Bureau counts everyone every ten years to make sure states receive the appropriate funding. These funds are for programs from health care to housing.

"I want to reiterate that the census is safe and confidential," Grisham said. "Given some of the negative, false information out there, I don't want New Mexicans to be afraid or concerned. I want the immigrant community to know it is confidential."

For further information and resources, please refer to the following:

Updated COVID-19 information

New Mexico Early Childhood and Care Department

New Mexico Environment Department

New Mexico Education Department

New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions