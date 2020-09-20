By Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: This is part 3 of the Commission work session on Sept. 15, 2020.]

The last two presentations at the Grant County Commission work session on Sept. 15, 2020 featured Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department Chief Ed Downard and Grant County Facilities Maintenance Superintendent Jason Lockett.

Downard presented the department's current plan for a new station in Dos Griegos on a county-owned lot. "It's been in our long-range plan, because it's a region that needs a station. A station would support the three phases of Dos Griegos, the North Swan Street corridor and the eastern part of the Indian Hills/Copper Ridge subdivisions. Currently the closest station is the Silver City Station 2, but the Pinos Altos and Wagon Wheel Lane stations would take at least 20 minutes travel time not including assembling the teams."

Downard used the Grant County Community Wildfire Protection Plan to analyze the need for a station. All the areas analyzed were in the wildland urban interface (WUI) where fire can move quickly between vegetative and structural fuels. Using CAR (Community at Risk) ratings, these areas are among the highest risk in Grant County. He said there are 48 "communities" in Grant County and 38 are in the high-risk category. "The PAVFR has 10 of the 38 and three are in the top 10 because of the ratings the rankings are based on, which include geography of the area, access, topography, fuels, water availability and different structure types. Because the three areas in Dos Griegos are right next to the Gila National Forest, we had to keep an eye on them during the Tadpole Fire."

"Because access is one-way in and one-way out, it can create chaos trying to get fire equipment in while evacuations of people and livestock are trying to get out," Downard pointed out. "A station would allow equipment and people to be nearer to a fire in the area."

He said the biggest problem is that Swan Street is north-south to north-north-east, and during the major part of fire season, the prevailing wind is from the southwest. "If the fire were near Rocky Creek, we would close the road. If we had equipment and personnel at Dos Griegos, we could catch spot fires and put them out before they threatened structures."

Downard said three of the current PAVFR volunteers live in the North Swan corridor, so would transfer to the new station.

The best estimate for building a station is a total of $862,735.

The best-case scenario would be to receive a grant of $200,000, which has been applied for with the state Fire Marshal, plus a matching amount $45,746.97 in fire fund carryover to start the design and construction. "For the additional funds of $616,989, we would request them from the Finance Authority in the form of a 30-year loan, which we would pay out in yearly payments of $25,552 from Fire Fund annual receipts," he said.

According to Downard, the worst-case scenario would involve no grant with the total amount being a loan with an annual payment of $46,488, which would require $13,500 annual income from the four other stations to make up the shortfall for maintaining the new station.

"We are asking for a letter of support from the County Fire Management Officer and the County Commission for the grant application to be awarded," Downard said.

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked how far up the road the station would be located.

Downard said: "The lot is at Swan Street and Himalaya Street, at the north end of Dos Griegos. It would be a full station."

Salas also asked the difference between a full station and a sub-station.

"A sub-station is simply a place to park trucks and equipment," Downard said. "This would have volunteers assigned to the station – the three that live in the area to start with. We already have one reserve engine and a purchase order to replace a tender. We have fire hydrants in the area, which is a great help. We have a mini small engine assigned to the area, so it will have three trucks available on site."

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce asked about membership. "I understand getting volunteers is hard. That location is concerning, because it's hard for membership to get to."

Downard said he is always working on recruitment. "The farther up the road the station is the better it will be to cut off a fire from the top. Another group coming from elsewhere can work a fire from the south, so we can work it from two sides."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards questioned the number of 100 residents that Downard had used earlier in his presentation.

"The population density in Dos Griegos is somewhat less, because the houses are on an average 2-acre lot," Downard said. "There are 125 residents in a 7-square-mile area, so there might be around 500 or so residents."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings asked about efforts to prevent fires in the area. "We used to know how to prevent fires by reducing fuel load with grazing and mowing. But are there any large-scale efforts planned?"

Downard said Dos Griegos is a Firewise Community. "Last year, we rented the county chipper and chipped a lot of tree limbs and twigs. At least once a year, the residents mow and cut flammable material. Rocky Creek is also a Firewise Community. The danger is ember storms, which pull embers onto decks or into attics. With equipment up there, we could stop those."

Edwards said it seemed counterintuitive to place the station so far away, "but I understand about the spot fires. So, could you clarify membership? I presume the recruitment efforts will try to ensure that enough volunteers live close to the station to staff it."

"We already have three in the existing area," Downard said. "We will look for more members. It takes a minimum of 12 people to each station. If the three-member staff we already have qualifies us, we will keep working on it."

Lockett began his presentation on the HVAC systems in county facilities and the potential for opening up the buildings. "We have a committee looking at different things. We have determined it is probably better to have an open foyer, with a kiosk for sanitization and masks. We have cleaning supplies ordered. We are prepared for opening, but we have no one to police mask usage. That will be up to the departments to police. We have a lot of masks and hand sanitizer. We will be ready with signage. The doors to offices will remain open to prevent touching of doors. Whenever early voting begins, people will just go to that portion of the building, with blocking off the west side, except for the Clerk's Office."

For the HVAC system, Lockett said they are looking at an ionization system. "Filters are ranked on a MERV scale from 8-13. 13 is about the highest for those not built for HEPA filters. Most of our systems are designed for low pressure air drop and we can't put HEPA filters in them, because it cuts down the compressor life. HEPA filters are designed for hospitals and other places where they have 'clean' rooms. Right now, trying to get MERV 13 filters is like trying to buy hand sanitizer and toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic. We can't find any for sale, they are so backlogged."

Lockett noted that ionization helps conglomerate small particles like viruses and mold and traps them in filters. "If the air is ionized, the MERV 8 filter actually works better than the MERV 13. The ionization will neutralize the proteins on viruses. Having a more positive air flow helps get the viruses remediated. It takes a lot more electricity to cool or heat, but ionized air helps. We are looking at 80 totally units for ionization, and we're looking for state contracting for the ionization. We looked at flashing UV lights, but they are expensive, about $3,000 per light, so not really cost effective. And if things like furniture are not UV-graded, they will degrade more quickly."

Edwards asked if the flashing UV lights could be used in maybe a couple of places, such as larger rooms where the meeting was taking place.

Lockett said cost was a factor and "we have to map the coverage, so it needs planning. It can't be in the Detention Center, because you can't have people in the room with them." He explained that the jail has 65 percent outside air to cool or heat, which saves money.

Edwards asked if CARES Act funding could help pay for the ionization.

Lockett replied that they had looked at it but weren't sure it fits the criteria. "Maybe we can get some Congressional funding through our delegation.

"I would ask you not to forget about the UV lights," Edwards said.

Lockett said the ionization is greater than 90 percent effective at eliminating viruses.

Edwards said: "Looking at the efficiency of our HVAC systems, how much outside air does our system here, for instance, let in? Does it let more in on days of public meetings like this?"

"Kevin Hubbs communicates with me on this," Locket said. "On holidays it goes in shut-down mode."

Salas said his main concern about opening the building is someone just walking in.

Lockett said: "We've done some things for security for the Sheriff's Department. They want to offer services from the inside for just normal business. When they bring in potentially violent individuals, they bring them in on the east side of their office. We are also doing things at the Clerk's, Treasurer's and Assessor's office to change walls around. We are upgrading security cameras. We will have to have only one way to come into the building. We are trying to keep it safe, but not keeping it open for just everyone. We know to look for things that may be strange."

