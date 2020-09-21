[Editor's Note: At the bottom is a PDF of an apology from AES President for the error made by the company's system]

By Grant County Beat staff

After the Grant County Clerk's Office mailed out 14,649 absentee ballot applications with erroneous first names, state Republican Party officials sent a letter to the Secretary of State (SOS) asking it to reevaluate its contract with Automated Election Services (AES).

Several Grant County residents said last week they received absentee ballot applications, some getting multiple ballots, addressed to people who don't exist.

Ernie Marquez, the election director at the Rio Rancho company contracted by Grant County, said image files were damaged while the company was processing data for the applications.

AES is re-mailing the ballot applications, with the correct names, at no cost to Grant County or the SOS.

[Editor's Note: The editor's household received correct applications on Saturday.]

Senate Bill 4, passed during the special legislative session this summer, allows county clerks to automatically mail applications for absentee ballots to each eligible voter in the county, and ensures New Mexico pueblo and tribal polling places will not be closed or consolidated without the written agreement of the nation.

Opponents of the measure say they fear deceased people will be mailed and could lead to voter fraud. They also think the mail-in voting could lead to people voting on ballots that are mailed to the wrong addresses, etc.

"The potential for fraud and mistakes is on everyone's mind," said Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM) Chairman Steve Pearce. "Ballot integrity is paramount, and one such mistake is too much, let alone more than 14,000. These errors by the vendor cannot be tolerated, and the voting public should not have to worry about these kinds of blunders when so much is at stake this election.

"If it happens once it could happen again, and this will raise real concerns and fears by voters about the integrity of the election process. The Secretary of State must reevaluate its election vendor and make all efforts to ensure names, addresses and all other information are accurate on absentee ballot requests should people elect to vote by mail."

According to the news release from the RPNM, the SOS's Office called the error an "unfortunate mistake." But this faux pas could have serious repercussions if this vendor is allowed to continue," read the release. "RPNM wants the state to sever all ties with Automated Election Services and any connections it has with counties across New Mexico."

"We plan another mail out with the correct names, said Grant County Clerk Marissa Castrillo. "I want to reassure our county residents that the application is blank. It has to be filled out with the person's name, address, the year of birth, email address and telephone number, and must be signed and dated."

She noted that political parties are also sending out blank absentee ballot applications, which also require filling out. But only one vote per person will be counted.

When asked how the information is checked, she said the clerk's office hires an absentee board to cross-check information.

"We will send the board applications to prior board members to see if they want to continue on the absentee board. If they don't respond, they are replaced. The board is evenly divided with party affiliation —Democrat, Republican and Libertarian.

Castrillo said: "The New Mexico election system is pretty airtight. Other states look to us as a model."

The incorrect names have barcodes on them, so if you send the incorrectly named forms back, even with the correct information on the part you have to fill in, you will have covered your personal information with items barcoded to the WRONG NAME, according to Marquez.

If you look closely at your misnamed application, there is a string of numbers after the bar code. Marquez called that a "human read" and said, "It absolutely is not a social security number, but is the time stamp that the item ran through the printer.

To a question about purging the voter rolls, Castrillo said the Secretary of State triggers the purge. The last one was done in 2017 [Editor's Note: According to a person who serves on the purge board, the last one was in 2019].

A notice is sent to the voter at the address on record and if the item gets returned, the person is put on the inactive list for at least two major election cycles. If they do not try to reactivate their registration, the clerk's office hires a Purge Board, and using the list created by the SOS office, purges those that have died or moved.

"I also want to note that we are now connected to different states, so that we can check if a person is registered in a different state and no longer lives here," Castrillo said.