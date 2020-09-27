Photos Courtesy of Crystal Farris, Sue Richins and Dayna Jones.
Grant County Fair 2020
Grant County Fair 2020
Krysten Jones with her steer.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/1Krysten_1465.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Weston Fell and his pig
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/2_WestonIMG_1466.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Goat show judging
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/3_Goat_show_judging_1467.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Koda Fell shows his pig
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/4_Koda_IMG_1468.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Getting Xander O'Loughlin's steer ready to show
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/5_Xanders_steer_IMG_1469.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Tallinn Richins loving on her lamb
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/6_Tallinn_IMG_1470.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Masks even on the show animals
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/7_masks_1471.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Showing lambs
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/8_goatsIMG_1472.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Lambs lining up for judging
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/9_lambsIMG_1473.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Cursten Blanton helps shear sheep
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/10_Cursten_1474.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Tana Goar and Cody Lewis show their pigs
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/11Tana_and_CodyIMG_1475.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Tana Goar and her pig
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/12_TanaIMG_1476.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Shaylynn Tavizon and her pig.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/13_Tavizon_girlIMG_1477.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Julia Tavizon and her pig
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/14_Tavizon_young_boyIMG_1478.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Matthew Tavizon and his pig
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/15_Tavizon_older_boyIMG_1479.jpg
Grant County Fair 2020
Kaelan Bouvet and her lamb
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2020/16_KaelanIMG_1480.jpg
This year's Grant County Fair, due to COVID-19 restrictions, consisted of a livestock show and sale. Because most of the animals had been purchased long before anyone had ever heard of a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2 or the disease it causes, which was named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, the governor said that livestock shows could go on.
But because of limitations on large gatherings, none of the usual Fair events took place—no vendors, no exhibits, no rodeo, no dances, not much of anything—except for animals with their owners and families. Even the sale was at least partially virtual.
Let's hope for a "normal" fair in 2021.
[Editor's Note: When we get the lists of winners, we will post.]