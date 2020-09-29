By Roger Lanse

On Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at about 3:34 p.m. a Silver City police officer was dispatched to 1609 N. Corbin Street in reference to a domestic disturbance call. According to a police report, when officers arrived, they were met by Marcella Johnson, 33, of the address, and her 2-month-old child. Marcella Johnson told officers that her boyfriend, Jay Rivera, 33, also of the address, had barricaded himself in the bedroom after they argued. She also stated that Rivera was highly intoxicated and had started a fire inside the bedroom and the house was filling with smoke.

Officers were able to locate Rivera who stated he locked himself in the bedroom after an argument with Johnson who has been his girlfriend for the past 10 years. Rivera said he accidently started the fire by allowing an ash tray to fall on top of some children's clothing which was on the floor. He said he drank a bottle of vodka earlier in the day, and had taken pain medication and smoked marijuana, according to the report. Jay stated he had been smoking marijuana when the ash tray fell on the clothing.

At this point, the report stated, personnel from the Silver City Fire Department entered the home to ensure the fire was completely out.

Meanwhile, Johnson was telling another officer that Rivera had attempted to commit suicide earlier in the day by consuming alcohol and pain meds and that it was not the first time she had seen him try. Johnson, the report said, believed Rivera had started the fire to commit suicide.

Officers observed many burned items inside the bedroom and children's shirts hanging up in the closet with the sleeves burned. No spilled ash tray was seen, the report stated.

Rivera was transported and admitted to Gila Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. He stated he began having anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideations after drinking water from a bottle contaminated with Gorilla Glue.

According to the report, no charges are pending against Jay as he possibly committed the acts in an attempt to commit suicide.