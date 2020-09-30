Two additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 281 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
61 new cases in Bernalillo County
31 new cases in Chaves County
3 new cases in Cibola County
33 new cases in Curry County
41 new cases in Doña Ana County
22 new cases in Eddy County
2 new cases in Hidalgo County
29 new cases in Lea County
3 new cases in Lincoln County
2 new cases in Luna County
6 new cases in McKinley County
2 new cases in Otero County
1 new case in Rio Arriba County
3 new cases in Roosevelt County
8 new cases in Sandoval County
16 new cases in San Juan County
1 new case in San Miguel County
8 new cases in Santa Fe County
1 new case in Sierra County
1 new case in Socorro County
1 new case in Taos County
2 new cases in Torrance County
4 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
A second male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 877.
Previously reported numbers included one case in Bernalillo County that was not lab confirmed and two cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents (one in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 29,435 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 6,607
Catron County: 9
Chaves County: 1,222
Cibola County: 426
Colfax County: 36
Curry County: 851
De Baca County: 1
Doña Ana County: 3,428
Eddy County: 861
Grant County: 124
Guadalupe County: 34
Harding County: 2
Hidalgo County: 101
Lea County: 1,448
Lincoln County: 215
Los Alamos County: 33
Luna County: 424
McKinley County: 4,343
Mora County: 7
Otero County: 270
Quay County: 74
Rio Arriba County: 400
Roosevelt County: 285
Sandoval County: 1,375
San Juan County: 3,359
San Miguel County: 101
Santa Fe County: 1,028
Sierra County: 47
Socorro County: 107
Taos County: 146
Torrance County: 76
Union County: 31
Valencia County: 585
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
Otero County Prison Facility: 285
Otero County Processing Center: 163
Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 34
Lea County Correctional Facility: 49
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
As of today, there are 85 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 16,671 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Brookdale Santa Fe
Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Heartfelt Manor in Roswell
Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton
The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
San Juan Center in Albuquerque
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell
Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.