facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search

Details
Category: Front Page News

scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920 scrase092920

scrase092920

By Hallie Richwine

Human Services Department Cabinet Secretary Dr. David Scrase opened the latest COVID session on Sept. 29, 2020 by sharing that the National Safety Council picks New Mexico as one of the dark green states, for "doing what a state should be doing," he said.

He also addressed questions around BinaxNOW, a rapid testing product to detect COVID-19. Scrase said it can be used in a clinical setting by a trained healthcare professional, but at this point only in conjunction with the regular testing protocol. "The benefit here is getting a rapid answer," he said. "That's a substantial benefit." Scrase did mention New Mexico's fast turnaround of test results. The state lab can get results in under six hours, which is among the best in the country.

National data is showing greater numbers of cases among younger people. "The average age has declined substantially," Scrase said.

Data also reiterates the efficacy of wearing masks, social distancing, and hand washing. Scrase shared a visual representations of those COVID-safe behaviors, and where they were employed, folks tended to avoid becoming infected (see slideshow above).

One point that Scrase mentioned multiple times was the decline in child immunizations and wellness screenings. "Vaccination rates this year are about 22% lower than previous years," he said. Medicaid has been a tool in predicting the data regarding children's preventative health measures as they report directly to Health and Human Services, whereas private insurance only updates such figures on an annual basis.

With rates being low, especially during the pandemic, Health and Human Services is trying to reach out to families to schedule the appropriate care.

"When it comes to vaccinations, we have obliterated some diseases," Scrase said. "We know lack of dental care in general can make other health conditions worse." He said it is important not to delay treatment of any sort.

Behavioral Health Services Division Director Dr. Neal Bowen gave an update on mental health during the pandemic. "There are three basic messages," he said. "One, there is a very solid body of literature about the impact of COVID-19 on behavioral health, and that surge will strain mental health professionals." He said the second point is that COVID-19 has a wide range of impacts on behavioral health, and that lastly the availability of services through telehealth has increased.

"Remember, access to care through the emergency department is not the preferred way to receive care," Bowen said. Further, "waiting for care when you're feeling anxious and depressed leads to more difficult care later."

Bowen said there are worse outcomes of COVID-19 if they coincide with substance abuse disorders, and that most issues will be exacerbated during the pandemic.

Additionally, isolation is affecting mental health during the pandemic. Bowen said this is because human contact is crucial for well-being. "People who have the least social contact are more likely to experience loneliness," Bowen said. He also said they are more likely to not eat a healthy diet, and eating well is part of taking care of yourself.

Even though mental health issues are increasing, so is the ease of getting help via telehealth options. This leads to better productivity among the mental health professionals, with less no-shows and an absence of transportation issues.

"Get the help if you feel like you need it," Bowen said. "Use the crisis and access line." People are there to listen to concerns and facilitate access to local providers. "It's a great call to make if you are unsure or feel as though you'd like some support."

The last part of the presentation was Scrase reviewing the gating criteria. "There has been a slight uptick in the amount of hospitalizations," he said. Other trends include increases in positivity rates, especially in those areas along the Texas border.

As of September 29 the transmission rate in New Mexico was 1.25, slightly higher than the goal of 1.05. This will keep that portion of the gating criteria in the red.

"Get tested," Scrase said. "Test positivity rate directly affects safely opening schools and nursing homes."

As always, Scrase said the option to open the state is more like a slider than a switch.

Don't forget, modeling and epidemiological reports are available at cv.nmhealth.org.

 

 

 

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Check out Pets to Adopt. The High Desert Humane Society has some new cats and dogs up for adoption.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110