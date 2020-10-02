By Hallie Richwine

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham kicked off this week's COVID-19 update by displaying her mask in honor of Hispanic Heritage month. The presentation for October 1, 2020 included a portion from the governor; Dr. David Scrase of the Health and Human Service Department; and Ryan Stewart of the Public Education Department.

Grisham showed a slide of the current data before introducing Scrase.

"I want to go over what's happening," Scrase said. "We're seeing a significant uptick in case counts which is worrisome." He said the number of counties that are seeing an increase in cases goes up daily. "What's striking is that area along the eastern border, and Doña Ana County.

"Where we are concerned, really concerned, is that we were yellow and we were hoping to go green," he said. The color coding refers to how well the state is tracking in the fight against the virus. Read more about how the states are doing at www.covidexitstrategy.org. There you can compare gating criteria state by state.

Scrase said New Mexico is still performing a lot of tests daily. "Test turnaround times are under 24 hours in the lab right now, which is one of the best in the country." He explained that the faster the results come back, the quicker the person can be isolated to limit spread.

"If you are sick, don't go to work. If your child is sick, don't send them to school," he said.

Scrase is sure residents can turn things around. "One thing that everyone in New Mexico can do to turn the case curve around is to recommit to those things we know will work." When looking at the seven-day rolling average, Scrase said there are many areas of concern. "I think we have the right public health orders out there. I think the orders that have been given to the state have been appropriate," he said. "Traveling and attendance at large gatherings are the things that are linked to the spread."

Grisham shared her concern that people continue to move about the state. "Rapid responses are rising as well (as case counts)," she said. "That means more New Mexicans are going into those businesses and bringing the virus with them."

"I want to double down on what Dr. Scrase said," Grisham said. "Wear a mask." She said a lot of calls come to the complaint line about people not wearing masks. "Anecdotally, I believe mask wearing is decreasing."

Grisham said in order to stay open and stay safe, New Mexicans can and must do better.

"The guidelines we have put in place are strong enough," she said. "New Mexico is following some of the highest standards. We are leading the pack nationally (in precautions)."

"Impatience is not an effective health public health strategy," Grisham said. "We can rise to the occasion. We can crush it again. We can support our kids' safety in schools."

Stewart reported on the return to school. "Communication has been much more regular and connected through the portal than in the past," he said. This is a positive side effect of the hybrid model. Teachers and parents are working together to provide the best learning environments for students.

Of course, this means points of pain are uncovered, too. Internet access issues still exist in some communities.

As for school districts remaining open, Stewart recommended folks check their county's status at https://webnew.ped.state.nm.us/reentry-district-and-school-guidance/

"I know criteria for entry and exit are different, to allow smooth hybrid function," he said. Even when counties switch from green to red PED doesn't want to react too quickly, disturbing the education process. "That's why it's so important in those red counties to continue with COVID-safe behaviors."

Analysis of the case data from the school year thus far shows that the majority of new positive cases occurred in those not yet in the physical school buildings. When it comes to those positive cases occurring on school grounds, the school districts have been trained in rapid response themselves. That information is also available at https://webnew.ped.state.nm.us/reentry-district-and-school-guidance/.

Stewart added that behavioral health grants and additional pandemic EBT funding are available to help with those issues.

"Schools are essential. We need to make sure students get the education and social activity they need," he said. "Follow protocol so we can keep kids in school."

Grisham commented on the positive cases that occurred in the beginning of this term. "The majority of the cases were outside of the classroom," she said. "But if they were in the classroom, think of the spread that would occur."

"We have the tools at our disposal," Grisham said. "Wearing masks and limiting contact. That is the social contract that we have with each other."

For further information and resources, please refer to the following:

Updated COVID-19 information

New Mexico Early Childhood and Care Department

New Mexico Environment Department

New Mexico Education Department

New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions