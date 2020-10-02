Photos Courtesy of Judy O'Loughlin
Grant County Extension 4-H baking contest 100220
Grant County Extension 4-H baking contest 100220
From left are judge, Charmeine Wait, helper Bobbi Dodson, judge Nickolas Seibel and judge Linda Lowrance
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/GC-4-H-scholarship-baking-contest-100220/IMG_2001.jpg
Grant County Extension 4-H baking contest 100220
Charmeine works on tallying her scores
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/GC-4-H-scholarship-baking-contest-100220/IMG_1985.jpg
Grant County Extension 4-H baking contest 100220
Linda packages cookies for the bake sale at the Farmer's Market tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 3
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/GC-4-H-scholarship-baking-contest-100220/IMG_1987.jpg
Grant County Extension 4-H baking contest 100220
Cakes
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/GC-4-H-scholarship-baking-contest-100220/IMG_1988.jpg
Grant County Extension 4-H baking contest 100220
A pie
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/GC-4-H-scholarship-baking-contest-100220/IMG_2005.jpg
This year's Baking Contest, which usually happens at the Grant County Fair, took place at the Grant County Extension Office. Today, Oct. 2, following COVID safe practices, the contest netted 34 entries, 22 youths and 12 adult.
Results for the Pie Category: Adult: 1st place Suzanne Geyer for Double Crust Cherry Pie, 2nd place Jillyn Dille for her Cookie Crust Apple Pie. Youth: 1st place Jeremiah Conner, SHS Culinary student for his Pecan Pie, 2nd place Villis Dutcher for Croquembouche, 3rd place Jetta Parkey for her Prickly Pear Tarts.
Cookies/Brownies Category: Adult: 1st Place Julie Gierhart for Chocolate Caramel Thumbprints, 2nd place Pat Hunt for Honey Pecan Squares, 3rd Place Julie Gierhart for Delicious Cookies. Youth: 1st place Layla Sipko, SHS Culinary student for her Chocolate Chip Cookies, 2nd place Jetta Parkey for her Macaroons, 3rd place Isik Ybarra, SHS Culinary student for Grandma's Fudgy Chocolate Brownies.
Cake Category: Adult: 1st place Julie Gierhart for her Chocolate Peanut Butter "Oooey Booey" Cake, 2nd place Amanda Burke for her Pumpkin Coffee Cake. Youth: 1st Neveah Arroyos, SHS Culinary student for Pineapple Upside Down Cake, 2nd place to Kayleigh Massengill for her decorated Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting and 3rd place to Rachel Martinez, SHS Culinary student for her Halloween Cake Pops.
Thank you all for the beautiful and creative entries! Thank you to our sponsors and also to our judges. This benefits a senior 4-H member with a $500 scholarship to further their education after graduation.
Thank you also to Bobbi Dodson for "thinking out of the box" on possibilities for this to happen this year with all the 2020 challenges! We will get checks in the mail to all 1st – 3rd place winners early next week!