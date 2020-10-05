[Editor's Note: This is the fire bringing smoke into the region. Report, trail closures and map, below.]

Location of Origin: Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, Alpine Ranger District

Start Date: August 18, 2020 Cause: Lightning Personnel: 13

Size: Approx. 6,700 Acres Percent Contained: 18 Resources Assigned: 1

Springerville, AZ – October 03, 2020 – The Cow Canyon Fire was ignited by lightning on August 18, 2020 on the Alpine Ranger District on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain with limited access, and is in a remote location within the Blue Range Primitive Area near the Arizona and New Mexico state border.

Operations: Warm temperatures and high winds produced moderate activity yesterday which caused the fire to move in all directions and increased acreage to approximately 6,700 acres. Burnout operations were successful around the Bear Mountain Lookout and Cabin, but the fires edge has not reached this area. Approximately 600 acres of the fires' perimeter has moved onto the Glenwood Ranger District on the Gila National Forest in New Mexico. The active portions of the fire are burning on the east and western flanks involving mostly ground fuels with some isolated torching. Fire officials will continue to monitor the fire's progress and deploy tactical responses where needed.

Values at risk: Management objectives are to keep the fire east of the Blue River, and to provide protection for structures, cultural resources and historical sites. Identified values at risk have not been impacted by the fire. Firefighting efforts have prevented the fire from impacting the Bear Mountain Lookout and Cabin, Franz Cabin and historical corrals by providing point protection and burning out around the structures.

Closures: The following trails are closed for public health and safety due to wildland fire activities along the trails: Cow Flat Trail (#55) beginning at the trail junction of Bonanza Bill Trail (#23), following the Cow Flat Trail (#55) to the southwest until it meets the junction of WS Lake Trail (#54). Lanphier Trail (#52) at the trailhead and the junction of National Forest Service Road (NFSR) 281, following the trail to the southeast until it meets Cow Flat Trail (#55). South Canyon Trail (#53) at the trailhead and the junction of NFSR 281, following the trail to the southeast until it meets Cow Flat Trail (#55). The closure order document and map can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/asnf/alerts- notices/?cid=stelprd3793918.

Weather: Today the fire area will experience warmer temperatures with highs near 85 degrees and light winds. The drying trend is expected to continue with no precipitation in the near-term forecast.

Safety: The public should expect increased smoke visible east of Hwy. 191 on the Alpine, Clifton and Springerville Ranger Districts, west of Saddle Mountain, and near the town of Glenwood, New Mexico. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality can be found on Arizona Department of Environmental Quality's webpage: https://azdeq.gov/.



Daily updates, maps and more can be found on the Cow Canyon fires' official incident page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7158/. Fire information can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/apachesitgreavesnfs/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/A_SNFs and on the Apache- Sitgreaves National Forests website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/news/asnf/news-events.



