Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham held the weekly COVID-19 press conference on October 8, 2020 from her home due to self-imposed quarantine. One of Grisham's staff at the residence tested positive, and even though Grisham was not directly exposed to the individual she has been tested and remains in quarantine until 14 days are over. Her test and the test of her fiancé were negative.

Dr. David Scrase, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, also presented an update. Scrase heads the medical advisory team and also works with epidemiologists on the modeling team.

"We expected an increase in cases when we introduced more risk, but New Mexico had its second worst case count of the entire pandemic [on October 7, 2020]. We are at an extreme risk of uncontrollable spread when we can't manage outbreaks," Grisham said. She said outbreaks lead to overwhelmed hospitals and medical personnel and a rise in mortality rate, things she wants to avoid.

"We will have to roll back business capacity and school-relate activities if we can't get a handle on personal behaviors," Grisham said.

Scrase began his portion of the conference with the updated seven day rolling average information and a slide that showed information by county. He highlighted the number of cases in Bernalillo County, the southeast in general, and Doña Ana County.

As for age distribution, the trend continues to be an increase in cases among those under 20. There have been 157 school-related cases, 91 staff members and 66 students. This figure only includes those involved in in-person learning activities.

Scrase addressed medications discussed in the news. "There are a lot of things that are purported to be treatments for COVID-19 and all but two have no solid data," he said. "Remdesivir is an antiviral drug, not a miracle drug, but it lessens cases by 4 days," he said. "Dexamethasone is a steroid which is used for significant reduction in death rates for those on ventilators," Scrase said. Both of these drugs are used through New Mexico for the treatment of COVID-19 cases.

Famotidine, Zinc, and Vitamin D have shown coincidental or anecdotal efficacy.

Scrase reviewed the gating criteria. Transmission rate and case count have moved to the "red" category. "New Mexico has had the third highest increase in the country. We had a low case count to begin with but it still poses a problem for epidemiologists and medical professionals," he said.

Scrase pointed out the amount of virus activity along the Texas-New Mexico border. "If you live along the borders or you are in a red county already, that should affect your decisions about going out. Exercise as much caution as possible," he said.

Regarding testing, Scrase said the best tests is the PCR test since it can be used for those with or without symptoms. The rapid tests typically are better indicators for those already showing symptoms. "There is no good data with rapid tests, and the data we do have is unreliable," he said.

"Getting a test has nothing to do with whether or not to use a mask or avoid large gatherings," Scrase said.

Contact tracing is performing well, but Scrase said they are finding that folks get tested and return to work before getting their results rather than self-isolating until they receive them.

Scrase continues to remind residents to socially distance, wear masks, and wash hands.

"I know people are feeling like week after week we are preaching, but the reality is still the same," Grisham said. "This is a deadly virus. We are in a global pandemic. Until there are treatments and a vaccine we are responsible for protecting each other." Grisham said she does not want to have an emergency shut down. "I need New Mexicans to triple and quadruple the efforts to get this under control."

"Wear masks at all times," she said. "Face coverings don't eliminate the virus, but they help mitigate the spread." She said to carry the mask at all times, unless you're at home, so you don't forget it as you move through the community. "Limit travel outside of your home, avoid large groups, avoid extended contact with individuals." She said these behaviors can be the difference between being able to introduce more risk and not being able to do anything at all.

"Unfortunately this country has the worst rate for mortality given that we have the kind of health care tools and supports," she said.

Grisham challenges residents to limit their travel in the community. "Limit what you are doing outside of your home so that you're making no more than three COVID-safe activities per day, or less."

Grisham reminds folks of the restrictions for youth sports. "I don't want New Mexico to think there is no empathy when it comes to supporting the youngest in the families," she said. She said beyond physical fitness, sports help the mental health and self esteem of children.

Grisham also shared a slide about keeping Halloween COVID-safe.

New Mexico still has time to change the statistics for the better. View the whole slide show here.

