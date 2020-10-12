Four additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 389 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

130 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Curry County

83 new cases in Doña Ana County

21 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

13 new cases in Lea County

16 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

16 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

The Department of Health on Monday reported four additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

A female in her 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 915.

Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Roosevelt County, one in Santa Fe County); four cases that were not lab-confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County); two cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents (one in Doña Ana County, one in Luna County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 33,362 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 7,808

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,551

Cibola County: 466

Colfax County: 41

Curry County: 1,093

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 4,108

Eddy County: 1,040

Grant County: 146

Guadalupe County: 37

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 108

Lea County: 1,649

Lincoln County: 260

Los Alamos County: 37

Luna County: 507

McKinley County: 4,420

Mora County: 9

Otero County: 306

Quay County: 79

Rio Arriba County: 422

Roosevelt County: 344

Sandoval County: 1,535

San Juan County: 3,474

San Miguel County: 120

Santa Fe County: 1,199

Sierra County: 67

Socorro County: 141

Taos County: 160

Torrance County: 89

Union County: 37

Valencia County: 656

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 329

Otero County Prison Facility: 291

Otero County Processing Center: 181

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 38

Lea County Correctional Facility: 75

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 127 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 18,791 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.