facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

The Silver City Town Council approved an ordinance at its Oct. 13, 2020 meeting permitting the transfer of a parcel of town-owned land on Grandview Drive in Silver Acres in exchange for privately-owned property commonly known as the "Hearst Millsite." The millsite is between Pine and Silver streets, near where the fire occurred earlier this year, while the Grandview property is at the north end of Grandview Drive and consists of two lots, Assistant Town Manager James Marshall told the Beat.

Marshall told council, "The property on Grandview is a little over one acre, and is not in the town's possession for any reason that is essential. We are trading for a little over 3.5 acres of land located within the town limits, and would become part of our trail system. The discussion about this exchange started over 10 years ago. We have concluded negotiations, we have the surveys, and we have the fair market values which are in our favor. We have a contract as well with both parties which will go into effect if you approve the ordinance. It is my recommendation to proceed and add this to the town's assets for trails and open space."

In answer to a question from District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith, Marshall added that a Phase 1 cleanup has been done and tens of thousands of tons of soil were removed and disposed of in accordance with the EPA and that, literally, tens of thousands of documents were examined in the last year to determine "where we're at" on this issue. He stated the town is currently doing a Phase 2 assessment and has spoken with EPA and the NM Environment Department about what was lacking to get the Phase 2 clean-up done. The state has some funds the town can use, once the town has ownership, to get some final testing done on possible contaminants at the site to enable the town to begin Phase 2. However, Marshal said, if the town leaves the site as open space it is probable no more clean-up will be needed.

Councilors Cynthia Bettison (District 1), Guadalupe Cano (District 4), and Aiman-Smith were concerned about the number of people they encounter in town and at events who are not wearing masks and that the mask-wearing ordinance recently passed by the town is not being enforced.

Mayor Ken Ladner thought town residents should follow the governor's recent outline about how to enjoy Hallowe'en without putting people at risk. He also read a letter from a resident commending the town's public works department for quickly repairing potholes.

Town Manager Alex Brown told council that water consumption so far this calendar year is 17 percent higher than in the same period last year, and attributed the increase to hot weather and no rain. He also said the town has about 80 delinquent water accounts each month, which isn't as bad as it sounds, as that is only one-half of one percent of all accounts. He said,

"We're going to try to help them." According to Brown, there will soon be a phone number to call to discuss remedies if a resident is having financial issues.

Council held a moment of silence to honor former mayor Ken Havens (1989-1992) who passed away recently.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

NOTE the new classified ad for a "like new" expandable oak table. SOLD within a couple of hours of posting!

Check out Pets to Adopt. The High Desert Humane Society has some new cats and dogs up for adoption.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110