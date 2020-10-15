One additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 672 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

303 new cases in Bernalillo County

37 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

17 new cases in Curry County

89 new cases in Doña Ana County

26 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

28 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Luna County

14 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

2 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

1 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

29 new cases in Sandoval County

28 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

18 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

20 new cases in Valencia County

6 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

​A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 922.

Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Doña Ana County, one in Eddy County, one in Otero County, one in Sandoval County); one case in Otero County that has since been identified as an inmate being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility – these now have been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 34,958 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 8,428

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,664

Cibola County: 479

Colfax County: 41

Curry County: 1,155

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 4,355

Eddy County: 1,089

Grant County: 156

Guadalupe County: 37

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 111

Lea County: 1,713

Lincoln County: 267

Los Alamos County: 37

Luna County: 528

McKinley County: 4,449

Mora County: 12

Otero County: 319

Quay County: 86

Rio Arriba County: 428

Roosevelt County: 365

Sandoval County: 1,622

San Juan County: 3,536

San Miguel County: 128

Santa Fe County: 1,274

Sierra County: 67

Socorro County: 148

Taos County: 164

Torrance County: 91

Union County: 37

Valencia County: 702

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 329

Otero County Prison Facility: 302

Otero County Processing Center: 181

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 40

Lea County Correctional Facility: 75

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 5

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 150 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 19,457 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.