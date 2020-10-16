facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search

Details
Category: Front Page News

mlg101520healthorder copyNew public health order. Read full details here.Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham opened the October 15, 2020 press conference, stating the state's numbers were "not just alarming, but shocking."

Presenting the weekly update were Grisham and Dr. David Scrace, via Zoom, from their respective residences. Grisham was on her last day of quarantine after a positive case occurred at the governor's residence. She has since tested negative twice, but continued her quarantine for the full 14 days.

After the recent virus activity in the state, Grisham said she will continue to self-isolate.

Before getting into the data, Grisham thanked the internet audience for putting up with the virtual meeting vehicle, Zoom. She said we've all become familiar with several different virtual meeting programs over the past few months.

As of October 15, 2020, New Mexico had 672 cases and a positivity rate of 8.1%. "We are the highest in the nation, in a bad way," Grisham said. "Now we're in those columns where we are leading the country in uncontrollable spread."

Hospitalizations went up, and Grisham commented on the two-part concern of the increase. "People need health care for all kinds of reasons," she said. "We're seeing an increase in cases requiring ventilators and COVID-related care." The governor warns New Mexicans that a high capacity of COVID-related cases in the hospitals makes it difficult to receive care for the normal, daily activities that also need medical care. "It pushes out those who need help, like mothers giving birth," she said.

"We have an obligation to do more than offer condolences for those who have passed," Grisham said. On top off all the COIVD-19 cases, the first flu case of the 2020-2021 flu season was reported on October 15. "Flu is another reason people will need hospitalization."

Grisham reminds New Mexicans to visit togethernm.org/flu to find out where to get a flu shot.

"This is not new, but it bears repeating because we are not succeeding," Grisham said. "We are in uncharted waters. This is the most serious emergency that New Mexico has ever faced. The health risks are extreme." Grisham said the state is moving very rapidly in the wrong direction, and that will put undue strain on health care providers across the state. "We are beyond the markers for uncontrollable spread. The virus is now everywhere."

Grisham said it's at the grocery stores and gas stations, and plead for New Mexicans to help get the virus under control again. This includes mask-wearing and hand washing. "We need to be courteous and conscientious about how we move through the community," she said. "We have succumb to the national rhetoric; we cannot fall into that false information. This is a deadly virus and it is living among us."

mlg101520 002 copy"Stay home. It keeps other New Mexicans safe. I need everyone to recommit to their own personal responsibilities and social contracts," Grisham said. "If you don't have to go out, don't go out." She said she still wants people to support their communities and small businesses. "Do it online, shop from home," she said. "We need to and must do that."

"If you go out, wear a mask," Grisham said. "I am hearing that mask wearing is getting more and more relaxed in the state. I'm with every other person that says it feels constrictive," she said. "But if it mitigates the spread, that is incredible."

Grisham said the state needs to get as close to 100% compliance when it comes to wearing masks. She also suggested not having all family members running errands in groups.

mlg101520covidtriangle copyShe revisited the "COVID triangle" concept she suggested last week. Essentially the request is to make no more than three stops in a day. "If you can do less, do less," she said.

The rapid response team is showing a dramatic increase. "Many places have to close down for two weeks due to positive cases," Grisham said. "We (the Rapid Response team) cannot deal with exponential spread. Businesses will have to stay closed longer before the state can come in."

"We're putting essential workers out of commission by having this type of spread," Grisham said.

El Paso had 717 cases on October 15, with 438 hospitalized cases. Grisham requests New Mexicans halt travel to El Paso at this time.

Grisham warns New Mexicans that the lack of public health efforts may force the state to make tough decisions. "It is out of control and if we don't get it right we will restrict high risk activities."

"None of this is fair. This is a crisis level, horrific situation," Grisham said. "And it just means we have to do more and work harder."

Scrase agreed that fast action must be taken. "I hope we slam on the brakes," he said. "It's going to take two weeks to get the car to stop."

This week, Scrase said there was an increase in all age groups across the board. "You can pick any line and they all have increased - higher than we have been. Ever."

"I'm often accused of trying to scare people," Scrase said. "But I'm not wanting people to be afraid, I'm wanting people to get motivated." He said there's a lot more about the virus that we don't know, compared to what we do know.

Scrase also reminds New Mexicans to get their flu shots.

"It will be a significant challenge to keep up with the contact tracing," Scrase said. He also mentioned hospitals are reaching capacity. Contrary to some beliefs, border towns are not able to use neighboring states for health care. Those hospitals are at or near capacity as well.

"We all have to really recommit to fighting this virus for another year," Scrase said. "Nobody likes the situation we are in."

"The notion we are all invincible is wrong," Grisham said. "We identify the right measures, model what the trends will be, and as soon as the shift happens people stop practicing those health measures."

Grisham said she knows everyone is tired. "We are exhausted by the pandemic," she said. "If we stay at home we can manage the virus. We introduced risk and things fell apart. We are physically and emotionally fatigued." Another concern she has is that fewer folks are taking a fact-based initiative.

"This virus overwhelms every other aspect of our lives, including access to health care," Grisham said.

For further information and resources, please refer to the following:

New Mexico Crisis and Access Line
Updated COVID-19 information
New Mexico Early Childhood and Care Department
New Mexico Environment Department
New Mexico Education Department
New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions 

 

A Message from Rebecca Dow

Paid for by the Committee to Elect Rebecca Dow

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com , if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110