facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search
  • Home
  • News
  • Front Page News Articles
  • The Town of Hurley Council Approved the ICIP Resolution and Several Purchase Orders at the 090820 Regular Meeting

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Alexis Rico

The Town of Hurley met for a regular session meeting on September 8, 2020, via Zoom at 5:01 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Maynes, Councilor Mateo Madrid, and Councilor Freddie Rodriguez. The following is a brief overview of the meeting.

The meeting began with the approval of the agenda for the meeting and then the consent agenda.

The consent agenda included;· August 11, 2020, Regular Meeting Minutes

· August 13, 2020 – Special Meeting Minutes
· August 28, 2020 – Special Meeting Minutes
· Approve Maintenance Dept Report
· Approve Clerk’s Report
o Financial Statements
· Approve Fire Department Report
· Approve Animal Control Report
o Resignation of Animal Control Officer Diamond Muller
· Approve Code Enforcer Report
· Approve Police Department Report
· Approve Judges’ Report

The Council then approved the purchase order to Sierra Emergency Vehicle Outfitters, LLC to service fire engines.

The Council also approved the purchase order to Overhead Door Company of Las Cruces to repair doors at the Fire Department.

Resolution No. 9-2020/2021 – A Resolution adopting an Infrastructure Capital Improvements Plan (ICIP) with the top five items being: water system improvements, Chino building improvements, public safety building improvements, recreational improvements, and landscaping and beautification was approved at the meeting.

The Council then discussed Resolution No. 10-2020/2021 – FY 2020/2021 First Quarter Budget Adjustments.

“The adjustments were $6,000 added to the water fund for the repairs on the North Hurley Meter, $7,500 to the wastewater fund for the expense of the rebuild of the lift station pump and $20,000 in Revenue and Expenditures for the CARES Act Grant the town received,” Town Clerk Lori Ortiz stated.

For his report, Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Maynes informed the rest of the council that he, Mayor Stevens, and the Clerk had met with Representative Xochitl Torres Small recently.

Mayor Stevens stated to the council that the AmeriCorps was almost done with the painting of the train depot. However, they would be changing the trimming color as the railroad company did not like the blue trim.

The meeting adjourned at 5:30 p.m.

A Message from Rebecca Dow

Paid for by the Committee to Elect Rebecca Dow

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com , if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110