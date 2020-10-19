The Town of Hurley Council Approved the ICIP Resolution and Several Purchase Orders at the 090820 Regular Meeting

By Alexis Rico

The Town of Hurley met for a regular session meeting on September 8, 2020, via Zoom at 5:01 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Maynes, Councilor Mateo Madrid, and Councilor Freddie Rodriguez. The following is a brief overview of the meeting.

The meeting began with the approval of the agenda for the meeting and then the consent agenda.

The consent agenda included;· August 11, 2020, Regular Meeting Minutes

· August 13, 2020 – Special Meeting Minutes

· August 28, 2020 – Special Meeting Minutes

· Approve Maintenance Dept Report

· Approve Clerk’s Report

o Financial Statements

· Approve Fire Department Report

· Approve Animal Control Report

o Resignation of Animal Control Officer Diamond Muller

· Approve Code Enforcer Report

· Approve Police Department Report

· Approve Judges’ Report

The Council then approved the purchase order to Sierra Emergency Vehicle Outfitters, LLC to service fire engines.

The Council also approved the purchase order to Overhead Door Company of Las Cruces to repair doors at the Fire Department.

Resolution No. 9-2020/2021 – A Resolution adopting an Infrastructure Capital Improvements Plan (ICIP) with the top five items being: water system improvements, Chino building improvements, public safety building improvements, recreational improvements, and landscaping and beautification was approved at the meeting.

The Council then discussed Resolution No. 10-2020/2021 – FY 2020/2021 First Quarter Budget Adjustments.

“The adjustments were $6,000 added to the water fund for the repairs on the North Hurley Meter, $7,500 to the wastewater fund for the expense of the rebuild of the lift station pump and $20,000 in Revenue and Expenditures for the CARES Act Grant the town received,” Town Clerk Lori Ortiz stated.

For his report, Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Maynes informed the rest of the council that he, Mayor Stevens, and the Clerk had met with Representative Xochitl Torres Small recently.

Mayor Stevens stated to the council that the AmeriCorps was almost done with the painting of the train depot. However, they would be changing the trimming color as the railroad company did not like the blue trim.

The meeting adjourned at 5:30 p.m.