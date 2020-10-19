Santa Clara Trustees  Heard Updates on Projects and a Transitional Living Facility Development Project from Bridge Community at the  Regular Meeting 090820

facebook-24x24

By Alexis Rico

On October 8, 2020, the Village of Santa Clara Council met for a regular meeting session through Zoom at 6:07 p.m. at the Village of Santa Clara town hall. Mayor Richard Bauch, Mayor Pro-Tem Albert Esparza, Trustee Olga Amador, Trustee Patricia Montgomery, and Trustee Arnold Lopez were all present for the meeting.

The meeting began with the approval of the agenda, the minutes for the regular meeting held on September 24, 2020, with a small correction made before the meeting began, and the review of monthly department reports. The council took a few minutes to review the monthly department reports and several councilors did agree that the animal control officer's report was much better and more detailed like it was last month after Montgomery requested this in a past meeting.

Mayor Bauch used his Mayor's report section of the meeting to speak on the work Bohannan Houston Inc. has done for the Maple Street Project. This was also an introduction into the Maple Street Project updates that were given by Alvin Dominguez representing Bohannan Houston Inc.

"They have done some wonderful work with the bridge," Bauch stated. "They have also been a big help for us. They have been helping us get funding for this project."

Dominguez congratulated the council on getting the additional funding of $1 million for the project from the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT). He then gave an update on the project now that the Council has the funding to continue with the project.

"The project is still on time and should be completed within the set time period," Dominguez said.

Dominguez thanked the people that were responsible for helping the Village attain the additional funding from the NMDOT. Dominguez continued to state that this funding is coming from the state and there is a clause that the Village will need to consider.

"A clause is that there will need to be an extension that needs to be worked on though since the funding is set to end before the project is set to be completed," Dominguez said. "We are already working on the extension. The design should be finished around March or April and construction should begin in July. We are anticipating completing the project in early 2021. This is why we will need to ask for the six-month extension."

Bauch thanked Dominguez for all his help and stated that he is looking forward to the finished project. He also thanked all the people that made the additional funding for the project possible.


Aimee Jaurequi with Bridge Community came before the council during the meeting to present the Senior Transitional Living Housing Development proposal.

"It will be a safe and affordable living facility for older adults," Jaurequi stated. "This will include the need for transitional living for these individuals. This would also help those individuals that do not meet the low-income housing facilities."

Jaurequi stated that the Bridge Community council had looked into different properties for the housing development and they would like to make the facility off of Highway 180 behind the Dollar General.

For the meeting, the Bridge Community were wanting to acquire the land from the Village. They could then come back to the next meeting to present more on the designs and the concept of how the facility will work.

Jaurequi explained to the council that in 2016, Bridge Community received a grant to conduct a feasibility study. This study showed the benefits of retaining older adults near their hometowns or where they have lived for many years. It improves their quality of life. Many older adults have to move away from these communities due to their health needs.

"The process of the program and how the facility will work begins with the land," Jaurequi said. "The amount of the land will help to determine the models and living facilities and the budget for this. This will then lead to the process of how to build the houses and how people will be able to purchase them. The goal of the houses is the affordability."

The council agreed that they would like to look through the paperwork and the documents provided by Bridge Community before moving forward with the project. The council stated that they would like to revisit this item next month once they have had the time to look through everything and discuss it.

The next item under New Business was the Stantec Engineering Amendment #1 for the Bayard Street Phase 3 Design. George Esqueda was present for the meeting through call-in representing Stantec Inc. and explained to the council the purpose of this amendment.

"This amendment is for engineering services for Bayard Street," Esqueda said. "Amendment is for completing the final design and the Village will then have a shovel ready project that we will assist the council in obtaining the funding for the project."

Esqueda stated that it was unfortunate that the Village was not able to receive the CDBG funding for the project. Stantec is looking into securing Regulative funding or Legislative funding to move forward with the project to complete it.

Esqueda stated that the design for the project should be ready by Spring and the council can then apply for the funding.

After Esqueda updated the project, the council agreed to approve this amendment and move forward with the project.

The council the approved Resolution 2021-04 Participation in a Cooperative Agreement Administered by the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Village Clerk Sheila Hudman explained to the council that this was for the grant agreement for the additional funding of $1 million from NMDOT.

"This was after the evaluation of the bridge and the fact that it needed to be replaced completely due to its condition," Hudman said.

The next item for the agenda was the intent to adopt an amendment to Title 8 of the Municipal Code - Public Utilities - Chapters 1 through 3 and add additional Chapters 4 and 5.

This item was tabled during the last meeting to fix the wording and some of the typos in the amendment. Bauch stated that these corrections had not been made and he asked to table the amendment again for the next meeting.

"I apologize as I have not been able to get the ordinance fixed and finalized," Bauch said. "This ordinance will need to be tabled again for the next meeting."

The council agreed to table this item for the next meeting.

For the Public Comments section of the meeting, Trustee Olga Amador told the rest of the Council that the Action Committee has received 15 certificates for $50 from Napa and Naa Auto Parts to be given to people from Santa Clara, Bayard, Hurley in time for November.

Amador also stated that the committee is also looking for donations to get the wreaths for November 11, 2020 – Veteran's day. They are seeking donations for 40 wreaths. The deadline is November 9, 2020.

"They are fifteen dollars each and if you buy 2 you can get one for free," Amador stated. "This would allow for someone else to get a wreath that they may not be able to."

The meeting adjourned at 7:15 p.m.

The next regular session meetings are scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. and Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.

