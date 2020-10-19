Bayard Council Discusses Halloween Restrictions and Updates on Town Projects at the October Regular Meeting 101420

By Alexis Rico



The City of Bayard Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting on October 14, 2020, via Zoom at 2:00 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Chon Fierro, Mayor Pro-Tem Raul Villanueva, Councilor Charles Kelly, Councilor Eloy Medina, and Councilor Adrian Ortiz.



The council began the meeting with the review and approval of the agenda for the meeting. The only change made to the agenda was to item number 8, Resolution 28-2020 NMDOT (New Mexico Department of Transportation) Lighting Improvements. Clerk-Treasurer Kristina Ortiz explained that she had received a message that this resolution no longer needed to be approved.



As there was no public input for the meeting, the next item reviewed and approved by the council was the consent agenda.

The consent agenda consisted of:

• Approval of the minutes of September 2020

• Accounts Payable Report for October 14, 2020

• Approval of the Fire Report for September 2020

• Wastewater Report for September 2020

The next item reviewed by the council at the meeting was the discussion relating to COVID-19 restrictions and Halloween events.

"When this item got put on the agenda, we had a couple of departments or groups that were wanting to do Halloween events, so we put it on there for discussion," Ortiz said. "But as of yesterday, the Governor has provided us with further restrictions due to COVID, which would eliminate anything with groups larger than 5."

Councilor Medina questioned how they would handle Halloween this year. If they would leave it up to the people if they wanted to pass out candy or Trick or Treat this year.

Ortiz stated that the Governor had announced that there would be no Halloween events going on this year.

"I do not know how the law enforcement would handle it as we don't officially have any regulations on it," Ortiz said. "It all comes from the state level."

Mayor Fierro stated that he would talk with Bayard Police Chief Alirez and ask about how many officers would be on duty for Halloween.

"We will go ahead and tell him there will be no Halloween activities that night as per the public order," Fierro said. "I will ask him if he needs additional help from the Sheriff or State Police."

The council then adopted Resolution 26-2020 for N. Foy Street Improvements - Street and Drainage Project and Resolution 27-2020 for the Highway 356 Sidewalk Project.

These resolutions were adopted together during the meeting as recommended by Ortiz as they are both funds coming from the NMDOT.

The next item on the agenda was the recommendation for termination of Adam Muniz effective as of October 13, 2020, for failing to maintain the requirements under his disciplinarian action as given to him in August.

This item failed due to the failure of a motion at the meeting.

For Mayor and Councilor reports, Medina asked Ortiz about getting Narcan on hand to be administered for Opioid overdose patients by EMS.

Ortiz stated that she had reached out to several individuals and institutions for the medication and had learned that the Bayard EMS does not have a pharmacy license to be administering medications to patients.

Ortiz stated that she is working on getting the proper license for medication administration for the EMS.

"So that the EMS department can be in compliance with what they have and are administering to patients," Ortiz said. "I am hoping that we get those licenses at a free or reduced-price from the Department of Health."

Ortiz stated that a majority of the supplies for the packets had arrived.

"We are just waiting on four more deliveries and we can then begin to build the packages and get them dispersed," Ortiz said. "The packets are being pretty well accepted. I am glad the community is looking forward to those items."

Ortiz also stated that she is working on one final purchase order under the CARES Act fund.

"This would be for all the council and staff that would be eligible for telework access if that need comes so we are prepared," Ortiz said.

For his report, Fierro informed the council that the Maintenance Department went on October 12, 2020, to the property by McKee street to chop down some trees to clear that area.

"It has been a pain for the city for many years," Fierro said. "I am glad that it is being taken care of."

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on October 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom.