facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search

Details
Category: Front Page News

SANTA FE – The state Supreme Court today upheld the first-degree murder conviction of former Silver City police officer Bradley Farrington for killing his estranged wife in 2014.

Farrington is serving a sentence of life imprisonment.

In a unanimous decision, the state's highest court concluded there was sufficient evidence to support Farrington's conviction and it rejected his legal challenge to hearsay testimony allowed at trial.

The victim, 23-year-old Cassy Farrington, died of strangulation. She was found face down, fully clothed in the bathtub of her Silver City home on March 24, 2014. The couple were going through a contentious divorce in which custody of their children was a subject of conflict.

In his appeal, Farrington contended that the trial court improperly allowed testimony at trial by co-workers, friends and family members of the victim who recounted statements she had made about Farrington's threats and acts of domestic violence.

The Supreme Court concluded that the testimony was admissible under a legal doctrine providing an exception to a general prohibition against hearsay in judicial proceedings.

In an opinion written by Justice C. Shannon Bacon, the Court clarified the "forfeiture-by-wrongdoing" exception in a judicial rule that permits hearsay statements when prosecutors show that a defendant engaged in a wrongful act to prevent a witness from testifying. According to the Court, prosecutors must meet certain requirements before hearsay will be allowed as evidence. Among those requirements is proving that the defendant intended to keep a witness, such as a domestic violence victim, from testifying.

"Defendant's intent to silence Victim can be inferred from his extensive history of domestic violence, the manner in which he leveraged his position in law enforcement to dissuade Victim from seeking help, and the contentious custody and divorce proceedings between Victim and Defendant," the Court concluded.

Farrington contended in his appeal that prosecutors failed to prove that he committed the murder, but the Court determined there was sufficient evidence to support his conviction. At the trial, friends and family described the victim's fear that Farrington would hurt or kill her. As a police officer, Farrington also was trained in a potentially deadly chokehold technique.

"Sufficient evidence supports that Victim was subjected to Defendant's repeated abuses, which culminated in her murder by strangulation. Viewed in a light most favorable to the verdict, this is sufficient to establish that Defendant, and not another person, murdered Victim,'' the Court wrote.

###

To read the decision in State v. Farrington, No. S-1-SC-37355, please visit the New Mexico Compilation Commission's website using the following link:

https://www.nmonesource.com/nmos/nmsc/en/item/487031/index.do

A Message from Rebecca Dow

Paid for by the Committee to Elect Rebecca Dow

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com , if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110