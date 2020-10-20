Seven additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 599 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

154 new cases in Bernalillo County

26 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

45 new cases in Curry County

136 new cases in Doña Ana County

21 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

18 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

17 new cases in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

29 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

18 new cases in Sandoval County

30 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

33 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

15 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence in Santa Fe.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence in Santa Fe.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 942.

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates in Bernalillo County; three cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Santa Fe County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 37,896 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 9,218

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,791

Cibola County: 507

Colfax County: 41

Curry County: 1,338

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 4,902

Eddy County: 1,214

Grant County: 169

Guadalupe County: 37

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 112

Lea County: 1,855

Lincoln County: 309

Los Alamos County: 40

Luna County: 648

McKinley County: 4,492

Mora County: 14

Otero County: 395

Quay County: 93

Rio Arriba County: 457

Roosevelt County: 392

Sandoval County: 1,748

San Juan County: 3,629

San Miguel County: 150

Santa Fe County: 1,411

Sierra County: 76

Socorro County: 188

Taos County: 175

Torrance County: 93

Union County: 39

Valencia County: 787

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 331

Otero County Prison Facility: 338

Otero County Processing Center: 181

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 41

Lea County Correctional Facility: 102

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 45

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 205 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

OVERALL STATE HOSPITAL CAPACITY: As of today, 81 percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 71 percent of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

As of today, there are 20,165 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.