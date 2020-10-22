Location of Origin: Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, Alpine Ranger District

Start Date: August 18, 2020 Size: Approximately 35,371 Acres

Cause: Lightning Percent Contained: 20

Personnel: 103 Resources Assigned: 14

Alpine, AZ – October 22, 2020 – The Cow Canyon Fire is burning in a remote location within the Blue Range Primitive Area near the Arizona and New Mexico state border. 28,160 acres of the fire are located on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, and 7,211 acres are burning on the Gila National Forest.

Operations: Firing operations are being conducted today to stop the fire's northerly progress and keep it from pushing towards the Pueblo Park Road (Forest Road 232, New Mexico County Road #13). A Type 1 Helicopter has been added to the arsenal of resources to check the fire up in remote locations and to aide firefighting crews with holding operations. Crews will continue to provide structure protection around private properties in the Blue River and look for opportunities to construct direct containment lines.

Safety: On October 20, a firefighter was injured on the Cow Canyon fire and was transported to a local medical facility for care. The firefighter was released later that same day and returned to active duty status on the fire yesterday. One of the primary objectives for fire managers is to provide for firefighter safety, and all actions taken in relation to this incident were performed according to wildland firefighting safety protocols.

Values at risk: Management objectives are to keep the fire east of the Blue River, and to provide protection for structures, cultural resources and historical sites. No values at risk have been impacted by the fire.

Closures: A temporary area closure is in effect to protect public health and safety due to wildland fire activities in the restricted area. The temporary area closure and maps can be found at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ClosureOrders.

Weather: A drying trend will continue for the next few days followed by a transition to cooler temperatures and precipitation early next week.

Restrictions: Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect across the forest. The forest order and map can be found at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ClosureOrders.

Smoke: Smoke will transport to the east-northeast and will settle overnight into the areas the areas of Glenwood and Cliff.

Air quality information can be found at the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and at the New Mexico Environmental Health Department.

Information: Updates can be found on the official incident web page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7158/.