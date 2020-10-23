scrase102220 scrase102220 Discussion of myth vs. fact was one of the key points of the presentation. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/scrase102220/scrase102220-001_copy.jpg

This week's presentation from Department of Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase included a discussion of myths compared to current studies. Dr. Karissa Culbreath, Chief Medical Director of infectious disease diagnostics also presented on the types of testing and the target populations for those tests.

Scrase took a moment to thank the many healthcare professionals that have reached out to him over the course of the last 200-plus days. He said he has received emails since the very first week, asking how to help fight COVID-19.

Out of serious concern over the recent uptick, 358 health professionals have signed an open letter to New Mexicans asking for safety and vigilance in fighting COVID-19. Read the full letter here.

Scrase also showed a video from health care providers reminding New Mexicans to stay strong and practice COVID-safe behaviors.

The first myth Scrase talked about was the herd immunity experiment in Sweden. "There was no formal shutdown," he said. "They said asymptomatic people couldn't spread the virus, and they've changed that. They have lost 7% of their residents." Cases are rising again in Sweden and compared to the neighboring countries of Finland and Norway, there is a significantly higher mortality rate. Scrase said it is widely believed the herd immunity experiment didn't work well at all.

The myth of not being able to be reinfected is not fully understood at this time. "Not many people have gotten in again," Scrase said. "It is not true that you cannot get reinfected. We still don't know what percentage of people will make lasting antibodies."

When it comes to mortality rate, Scrase said looking at excess deaths among the age groups shows the impact the virus is having throughout the population. Based off the prior year, there is a significant rise in deaths, especially in the 25-44 year-old age group.

Culbreath talked about the different testing methods currently available in the United States. She said the PCR test is the standard and offers the broadest clinical tool. It looks for parts of the RNA of the virus, and can be used prior to a person showing symptoms.

"The rapid antigen test is quick, with results in fifteen minutes," she said. "It's from a nasal swab and detects part of the virus protein, but can only be useful in a narrow time frame." The rapid test is most effective in the first 5-7 days of symptoms appearing.

"The antibody test is a blood sample. It looks for the antibody produced by YOUR body," Culbreath said. Since it takes time for the body to produce antibodies, if is used 10-14 days after symptoms occur. "It isn't used to determine immunity. We're still learning about the ability to be reinfected."

Different tests require different methods of obtaining a sample, from the nasopharyngeal swab test to saliva testing. Saliva samples were reviewed in the beginning of the outbreak when the correct swabs were more difficult to obtain. New Mexico has worked hard to secure an adequate amount of testing supplies.

Culbreath explained how specimen pooling works, and why and when it is used. "Specimen pooling is a method where multiple specimens can be tested at once," she said. "If a pool is negative, all the tests are negative. If a pool is positive, each individual sample is retested."

"The concept of specimen pooling is not new to specimen diagnosis," Culbreath said. It is a common method used in testing blood donations and increases the ability to test more specimens, and get those results out quickly.

"As positivity rate increases it means more pools will be retested," she said. "So this is a testing method that is more suited for areas with a low positivity rate."

Culbreath said rapid antigen testing has to be performed within the first 7 days of symptoms, so it is not suited for surveillance testing.

"It's optimal for people to know exactly what kind of test they are getting," Scrase said. "Negative tests are still not recommended to be repeated. If you have symptoms we will not let you get tested with a method that we don't think is reliable."

For instance, the BinaxNOW test is for those showing symptoms and are still within the first 7 days. If there is a positive result, it doesn't need confirmation - but if it is negative, the person will be retested with the PCR method.

Many people are interested in home testing. "It is a great option but it is a specimen collected at home and sent to a lab," Culbreath said. Home tests don't offer a fast turnaround when it comes to receiving results. "Home testing has some challenges," she said. "There are ways to have the self administered swab, still within the healthcare setting."

"Testing does not eliminate the need for social distancing," Culbreath said.

Scrase shared the daily statistics, noting the Northeast and Southwest as the regions leading the increase.

"There is a lag of six days," he said. "The past six days are not going to turn this curve around."

"Every single age group has set a record for their group," Scrase said. "When the 50+ age groups are increasing in cases, we will see a surge in hospitalizations."

Anecdotally Scrase has heard people discussing weddings, parties, potlucks, and even close contact in work lunchrooms. He continues to warn folks to social distance, especially indoors. "We see most of these cases coming from human beings sharing the same space with other human beings, sharing the same air."

"Please, encourage people to stay at home, wear a mask, and avoid large gatherings," Scrase said. "There are more and less safe alternatives to almost everything. If you are vulnerable, find the safest way."