facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search

Details
Category: Front Page News

scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220 scrase102220

scrase102220

 

This week's presentation from Department of Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase included a discussion of myths compared to current studies. Dr. Karissa Culbreath, Chief Medical Director of infectious disease diagnostics also presented on the types of testing and the target populations for those tests.

Scrase took a moment to thank the many healthcare professionals that have reached out to him over the course of the last 200-plus days. He said he has received emails since the very first week, asking how to help fight COVID-19.

Out of serious concern over the recent uptick, 358 health professionals have signed an open letter to New Mexicans asking for safety and vigilance in fighting COVID-19. Read the full letter here. 

Scrase also showed a video from health care providers reminding New Mexicans to stay strong and practice COVID-safe behaviors.

The first myth Scrase talked about was the herd immunity experiment in Sweden. "There was no formal shutdown," he said. "They said asymptomatic people couldn't spread the virus, and they've changed that. They have lost 7% of their residents." Cases are rising again in Sweden and compared to the neighboring countries of Finland and Norway, there is a significantly higher mortality rate. Scrase said it is widely believed the herd immunity experiment didn't work well at all.

The myth of not being able to be reinfected is not fully understood at this time. "Not many people have gotten in again," Scrase said. "It is not true that you cannot get reinfected. We still don't know what percentage of people will make lasting antibodies."

When it comes to mortality rate, Scrase said looking at excess deaths among the age groups shows the impact the virus is having throughout the population. Based off the prior year, there is a significant rise in deaths, especially in the 25-44 year-old age group.

Culbreath talked about the different testing methods currently available in the United States. She said the PCR test is the standard and offers the broadest clinical tool. It looks for parts of the RNA of the virus, and can be used prior to a person showing symptoms.

"The rapid antigen test is quick, with results in fifteen minutes," she said. "It's from a nasal swab and detects part of the virus protein, but can only be useful in a narrow time frame." The rapid test is most effective in the first 5-7 days of symptoms appearing.

"The antibody test is a blood sample. It looks for the antibody produced by YOUR body," Culbreath said. Since it takes time for the body to produce antibodies, if is used 10-14 days after symptoms occur. "It isn't used to determine immunity. We're still learning about the ability to be reinfected."

Different tests require different methods of obtaining a sample, from the nasopharyngeal swab test to saliva testing. Saliva samples were reviewed in the beginning of the outbreak when the correct swabs were more difficult to obtain. New Mexico has worked hard to secure an adequate amount of testing supplies.

Culbreath explained how specimen pooling works, and why and when it is used. "Specimen pooling is a method where multiple specimens can be tested at once," she said. "If a pool is negative, all the tests are negative. If a pool is positive, each individual sample is retested."

"The concept of specimen pooling is not new to specimen diagnosis," Culbreath said. It is a common method used in testing blood donations and increases the ability to test more specimens, and get those results out quickly.

"As positivity rate increases it means more pools will be retested," she said. "So this is a testing method that is more suited for areas with a low positivity rate."

Culbreath said rapid antigen testing has to be performed within the first 7 days of symptoms, so it is not suited for surveillance testing.

"It's optimal for people to know exactly what kind of test they are getting," Scrase said. "Negative tests are still not recommended to be repeated. If you have symptoms we will not let you get tested with a method that we don't think is reliable."

For instance, the BinaxNOW test is for those showing symptoms and are still within the first 7 days. If there is a positive result, it doesn't need confirmation - but if it is negative, the person will be retested with the PCR method.

Many people are interested in home testing. "It is a great option but it is a specimen collected at home and sent to a lab," Culbreath said. Home tests don't offer a fast turnaround when it comes to receiving results. "Home testing has some challenges," she said. "There are ways to have the self administered swab, still within the healthcare setting."

"Testing does not eliminate the need for social distancing," Culbreath said.

Scrase shared the daily statistics, noting the Northeast and Southwest as the regions leading the increase.

"There is a lag of six days," he said. "The past six days are not going to turn this curve around."

"Every single age group has set a record for their group," Scrase said. "When the 50+ age groups are increasing in cases, we will see a surge in hospitalizations."

Anecdotally Scrase has heard people discussing weddings, parties, potlucks, and even close contact in work lunchrooms. He continues to warn folks to social distance, especially indoors. "We see most of these cases coming from human beings sharing the same space with other human beings, sharing the same air."

"Please, encourage people to stay at home, wear a mask, and avoid large gatherings," Scrase said. "There are more and less safe alternatives to almost everything. If you are vulnerable, find the safest way."

A Message from Rebecca Dow

Paid for by the Committee to Elect Rebecca Dow

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110