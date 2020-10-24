Ethics Commission Notifies Candidates Complaint Likely to Be Dismissed and Others Reviewed by General Counsel

Officials with the State Ethics Commission (SEC), established last year by lawmakers, said it will likely dismiss accusations that Rep. Rebecca Dow (R-38) violated any laws because it lacks jurisdiction.

Karen Whitlock, a candidate for Dow's seat, filed the ethics complaint in September, claiming Dow violated state conflict-of-interest and financial disclosure laws when seeking state grants for the non-profit AppleTree Educational Center, a faith-based early childhood education provider Dow founded more than 20 years ago.

Whitlock's contention that Dow didn't properly report all of her income can proceed to the general counsel, who will also recommend whether or not to grant Dow's motion to dismiss on those claims.

QUESTIONABLE TIMING

Whitlock's complaint was filed on Sept. 14, during the Commission's blackout period, a 60-day window established in the law prohibiting it from responding to the complaint, or commenting on it publicly. The accuser can disclose a case, and the Whitlock campaign mailed out a news release to most media in the state immediately after filing.

Whitlock alleged Dow violated the Governmental Conduct Act, the Procurement Code, and the Financial Disclosure Act, and used contracts AppleTree had secured dating back to 2009 as evidence. Dow was first elected to office in 2017, and resigned as CEO of AppleTree in early 2019.

On the SEC website's directions for filing a complaint it states, "Three time-based constraints limit the Commission's jurisdiction. First, the Commission cannot adjudicate a complaint alleging conduct that occurred more than two years in the past or more than two years after the alleged conduct could reasonably have been discovered.

"Second, the Commission lacks jurisdiction over a complaint that is filed against a candidate sixty days before a primary or general election for the pre-election period, unless the complaint alleges a violation of the Campaign Reporting Act or the Voter Action Act. Third, the Commission lacks jurisdiction over conduct occurring on or before July 1, 2019."

"I filed after getting all the relevant documents. In no way did the blackout period play into the timing of this, just the timing that documentation was received," Whitlock stated. "I would have very much liked to have had the documents earlier so that the complaint could have been filed earlier."

The contracts Whitlock provided are with the state Children, Youth and Families (CYFD) and Public Education departments.

Grindstone Research LLP was paid $12,000 to request documents from these agencies. Matt Bricken of Grindstone requested copies of the documents June 29, 2020, and received them June 30, 2020, according to CYFD Records Custodian Kathleen Hardy.

For Bricken's second request, made July 23, 2020, CYFD referred him to the Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD). The majority of these documents came from CYFD.

Records from the New Mexico Secretary of State's website shows the Senate Democrat Committee paid Grindstone $12,000 Sept. 1 for unspecified services. The Grindstone Research webpage lists the New Mexico House Democratic Caucus and New Mexico Senate I.E. as clients.

Dow said Whitlock, and the two Democratic political action committees, did not report the opposition research as an in-kind campaign contribution.

"During my first term, I called Legislative Council Services (LCS) to make sure I completed the form correctly. I even spoke with several cabinet secretaries to make sure I followed the intent of the law. I completed the forms as I was instructed," said Dow.

LCS Director Raul Burciaga verified that since Dow and her family have less than a 20 percent interest in AppleTree, her signature on a PED certification form is appropriate, and perfectly legal. Burciaga also said Dow disclosed her financial relationship with AppleTree on financial disclosure forms, even though she was only required to disclose that she received more than $5,000 annually from them.

"I am relieved the ethics commission is finally taking steps to address Karen Whitlock's fraudulent and unethical complaint against me, and the many false statements she made under oath," said Dow."Absent an immediate and honest apology, and retraction of the false claims, Karen Whitlock and her campaign will have to account for the dishonesty and mud-slinging she has brought to this race and inflicted upon our community."

The general counsel will likely make a recommendation on whether to grant Dow's motion to dismiss all claims at its Dec. 4 meeting.

Whitlock also filed a complaint with the New Mexico Attorney General's office, which has not been decided at this time.

House Minority Leader James Townsend (R-Artesia), said he was "disappointed to see the Ethics Commission become a tool to smear the good name of tireless public servants. I am confident that Rebecca Dow will rise above these outrageous claims."

Since filing the complaint, the Whitlock campaign has sent out mass mailings across District 38 claiming Dow "broke laws." Whitlock has also stated on social media that her opponent, "violated state laws."