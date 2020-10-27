Four additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 590 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
141 new cases in Bernalillo County
1 new case in Catron County
15 new cases in Chaves County
2 new cases in Cibola County
7 new cases in Curry County
163 new cases in Doña Ana County
14 new cases in Eddy County
1 new case in Grant County
1 new case in Guadalupe County
7 new cases in Lea County
4 new cases in Lincoln County
95 new cases in Luna County
14 new cases in McKinley County
15 new cases in Otero County
5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
3 new cases in Roosevelt County
32 new cases in Sandoval County
24 new cases in San Juan County
19 new cases in Santa Fe County
5 new cases in Sierra County
3 new cases in Socorro County
1 new case in Taos County
17 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported four additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs.
A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 40s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 980.
Previously reported numbers included five cases (three in Bernalillo County, one in Hidalgo County, one in San Juan County) that have been identified as duplicates and two cases (one in Taos County, one in Valencia County) that were not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Previously reported numbers also included one case reported in Bernalillo County that has been determined to be among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility and one case reported in Valencia County that has been determined to be among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 43,169 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 10,589
Catron County: 10
Chaves County: 2,016
Cibola County: 565
Colfax County: 44
Curry County: 1,555
De Baca County: 1
Doña Ana County: 5,980
Eddy County: 1,437
Grant County: 187
Guadalupe County: 42
Harding County: 1
Hidalgo County: 117
Lea County: 2,088
Lincoln County: 373
Los Alamos County: 44
Luna County: 959
McKinley County: 4,627
Mora County: 14
Otero County: 509
Quay County: 101
Rio Arriba County: 493
Roosevelt County: 452
Sandoval County: 1,981
San Juan County: 3,779
San Miguel County: 171
Santa Fe County: 1,692
Sierra County: 109
Socorro County: 231
Taos County: 224
Torrance County: 99
Union County: 39
Valencia County: 935
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
Otero County Prison Facility: 388
Otero County Processing Center: 187
Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 90
Lea County Correctional Facility: 110
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
As of today, there are 307 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
OVERALL STATE HOSPITAL CAPACITY: As of today, 76 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 69 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
As of today, there are 21,063 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
Aspen Ridge Lodge in Los Alamos
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Curces
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
Life Care Center in Farmington
LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
San Juan Center in Albuquerque
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.