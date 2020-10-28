Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Hurley Pumpkin Patch 102420
Enough pumpkins for the whole family.
Another family with pumpkins
Donated bicycles that will be awarded at the Christmas festivities
James Hanright and Tiger Hernandez pose in the hay wagon
Isabella Polanco with a sassy pose
All that's left of two tons of pumpkins
Hurley Pride and the Old Hurley Store hosted a pumpkin patch event for Halloween. Because of state Covid restrictions, only one family was allowed at one time into the pumpkin patch, which started with two tons of pumpkins. The price of admission was three cans of food for each pumpkin. The food would go directly to The Gospel Mission in Silver City. Each child received a bag of goodies and a ticket for the drawing for a bicycle on the Saturday before Christmas. The nine bikes were donated by Ace Hardware, Walmart, James Koons, Jerry and Mary Davis and Jim and Debbie Nennich.