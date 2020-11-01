facebook-24x24

scrase102920 001By Hallie Richwine

"The critical resource over the next few months will be hospital beds," Dr. David Scrase, Secretary of the New Mexico Health Department, said in the October 29 press conference.

Scrase was joined by Dr. David Gonzales and Dr. Jason Mitchell, Chief Medical Officers of Christus St. Vincent and Presbyterian Healthcare Services, respectively.

scrase102920 002The central theme of the presentations was the impact of COVID-19 on the hospital systems in the state. Hospitalizations tend to rise or dip around two weeks after the same type of activity in the case counts. Death rates follow a similar pattern, two weeks after the change in hosptializations.

"The character of the mortality rate of the disease is changing," Scrase said. "It's being driven by high numbers of younger people now."

Gonzales said Christus Saint Vincent utilizes a team-based care model in order to provide enough support to patients and each other amidst staff shortages. They are also cohorting patients to limit the amount of staff that is exposed to COVID-19.

Another tactic the hospital is using is virtual rounds, which allows the entire team to be present for every aspect of treatment plans.

Gonzales said with ever-changing guidelines, these virtual sessions allow for reviewing any changes daily.

"We have peer-based collaborations, at all levels, and we have a morning safety huddle with all of the departments," Gonzales said. "We have a morning safety huddle with all departments. We've been doing that for years and it empowers everyone to act on behalf of all of us."

"It is important to display public trust in each other by exhibiting COVID-safe behaviors," he said. "Lives are at stake. Stay safe and stay healthy."

Mitchell talked about what hospital capacity means and why it is of concern going forward.

"There are 290 beds for Intensive Care in the entire state, and those beds are hard to staff," he said. Counting contingency beds, there are a total of 439. "That's when we're closing care down and delaying services." Mitchell said a hospital system that is hard to get in for care is not where we want to be.

At the crisis level, there is a maximum of 623 total beds in the state. "At this stage we may have to share ventilators, beds may be in tents," Mitchell said. Staff will be brought in and possibly relearning how to operate machines. "For the birth of a child or a car accident, there may not be a place to go."

"As a health care community, we need to ensure a transmission rate low enough to not hit that point," Mitchell said.

"The current growth rate is not sustainable," he continued. "We're seeing a 4.5 to 6% growth rate per day. That's significant, it leads to a doubling time of under two weeks."

"What was an increase of 50 today will be 500 in the next couple of weeks."

Mitchell said New Mexicans need to start today and modify their behaviors. "In modeling we rarely see such a dramatic change between now and in 2-4 weeks."

Scrase shared the daily statistics and gating criteria, all of which were increased from the last press conference.

Scrase reminded New Mexicans to get their flu vaccines to help keep folks out of the hospital as the flu comes into season.

"The best flu vaccine is the one you get today," Mitchell said. "Get the shot you can get today. Some of the more convenient places to get vaccinated have age cutoffs, so call first to check availability." Mitchell said the Department of Health and Human Services flu shot clinics service people of all ages.

Gonzales also said to get the flu vaccine to help keep from getting the flu because those symptoms are so similar to COVID symptoms.

Both Mitchell and Gonzales said the hospitals are trying to keep everyone cross-trained to help ease staffing issues that will arise as more ICU beds are needed.

"We are at a pivotal point," Mitchell said. "We do have to make changes, the data is clear." The Medical Advisory team uses modeling scenarios run by separate groups of scientists. "This is not our 'last stand,' we will have more. We're at a point where we all need to take it seriously."

