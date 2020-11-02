By Mary Alice Murphy

The Beat posted a letter to the editor yesterday that alleged that Western New Mexico University tracks its employees wherever they go.

A call with WNMU President Joseph Shepard emphatically said that the university does not track its employees.

"We are undergoing a different kind of investigation," Shepard told the Beat. "This fellow works in the veterans' center where they are required to log in and log out to confirm their presence at the center."

The university requires all of its employees to log in and log out to determine how many hours of work they will be paid for.

"He decided to pretend he was at work and logged in from another computer," Shepard said. "He got caught. The software we use showed that he was not logging in from a university computer. He tries to make it sound like we are Big Brother. But, by law, we want to know how many hours they work to accurately pay them. I'm now dealing with a fraudulent charge, and because it's a personnel issue, that is all I can say."

Shepard explained that the software is used across the university for people who are working to log in and log out. It identifies the computer the person is logging in and out on. "We determined he was not logging in from one of our computers."

"It's like most jobs," he continued. "When you go to work, you log in to show you are there and working."