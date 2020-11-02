Bayard City Council Discuss the CARES Act Funding Applications and Future Projects at the October 26, 2020, Regular Meeting

By Alexis Rico

The City of Bayard Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting on October 26, 2020, via Zoom at 2:00 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Chon Fierro, Councilor Charles Kelly, Councilor Eloy Medina, and Councilor Adrian Ortiz. Mayor Pro-Tem was absent from the meeting.

The council began the meeting with the review and approval of the agenda for the meeting.

As there was no public input but during this time in the meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Kristina Ortiz updated the council about there being advertisements posted in the newspaper and website for the CARES Act Relief program for the Utility Assistance Grant and the Small Business Grant for the funding received by Bayard last week.

"Applications are available for Utility Assistance Grants and Small Business Continuity Grants," Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz said. "Additional funding will be provided by the Mortgage Finance Authority to assist with utilities, mortgage, and rent. I encourage all of the residents that are eligible to go to the New Mexico Mortgage Finance website and submit an application. It is for past due rent, mortgage, and utilities. And they have a lot of money that was issued to them."

Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz stated that there would be more information will be announced at a future date.

The next item reviewed approved by the council was the consent agenda.

The consent agenda consisted of the following items:

• 2. Approval of the Minutes of Regular Meeting on October 14, 2020

• 3. Approval of Accounts Payable Report for October 26, 2020

• 4. Approval of the Police Report for September 2020

The next item that the council reviewed and discussed was the review and approval of the September 30, 2020 - Financial Report and Budget Adjustments.

Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz presented the September 30, 2020 - Financial Report and Budget Adjustments to the council at this time. They have presented a sheet with all of the quarterly report ending on September 30, 2020.

"I have not reviewed the line items myself," Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz said. "I have been training the staff on imputing the report. Just a general overview, I think we are sitting okay right now."

Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz stated that for the residents that are past due on utilities that she hopes they apply for the CARES Act funding to help them with these payments. But that she cannot apply for them. Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz stated that she did call the residents that were past due and had a few sign contracts for a payment plan. They have not made these payments. The council did express concern for these residents as once the restrictions are lifted, they will have a large bill to pay as well as penalty payments. Some residents are past due up to $1,000. There is a lot of concern about these bills piling up and then they will be much harder to pay off.

"All I can say is that there is a lot of assistance for people out there that are affected by the pandemic," Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz said. "I encourage these people to make these calls and seek assistance."

After the discussion, the council approved this item.

The council then reviewed the Veteran's Park/Lighting Project and the NMDOT/Public Safety Roofing Project Veteran's Park.

"The question is what are we going to do to move forward to get the Veteran's Park Project done," Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz said. "There are some residents that are getting older in age and it would be nice to get something completed so that they can see the impact that they have had on us. The second question is how we are going to option the money to get this project done. We have a sketch of what could be done with the property."

Mayor Fierro stated that they could try and apply for grants in order to move forward with the project.

Councilor Charles Kelly did state that he had never liked the area that is being used for the Veteran's Park as it is impractical and in the middle of an arroyo.

"The location does not make sense to me and it never has," Councilor Kelly stated. "We have always held out the idea of it since it was donated to us."

"Even with our recreation funds right now, we wouldn't be able to do very much," Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz said. "The planning of the project is what is kicking in right now since the engineering fees have gone so high. You're looking at about twenty-five percent of the project being just engineering fees."

The consensus of the council was to postpone action until further discussion and information can be provided on the projects.

The next project the council reviewed and discussed was the Highway Lighting Project awarded through the NMDOT.

A work order was presented to the council from Stantec to complete the scoping and project development for the Highway Lighting Project for the preliminary fee of $12,229.06. The council approved to proceed with the work order.

The next project was the Public Safety Roofing Project for the Public Safety Building.

"I put it on here just so you guys can know where we stand on it," Ortiz said. "I met with the insurance adjuster and with the age of the building, the roof has already met its life expectancy and because of this the insurance coverage would not kick in to cover it."

Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz presented a cost estimate of approximately $116,000 to repair/replace the roof at the Public Safety Building. This new roof would have a life expectancy of 50 years.

"This is very needed as we are getting damage to the walls," Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz stated.

There was no needed action for this item at the meeting and it was placed on the agenda for discussion.

The council then approved the adoption of Resolution 28-2020-September 30, 2020, Financial Report, and Budget Adjustments.

Councilor Adrian Ortiz asked the council about having a Christmas lighting contest for Bayard residents this year.

Mayor Fierro stated that they could work on that as the Beautification Committee did that last year.

Councilor Ortiz stated that it could be really nice for the residents to participate.

Councilor Kelly inquired about fixing potholes at the post office corner.

Mayor Fierro discussed with the council several potholes in the area that are needing to be repaired soon as they are getting very bad.

Clerk-Treasurer stated that she would get back with Maintenance to see if they can fix the pothole and not just patch it up. Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz stated that there are several potholes that they should be able to fix at the same time.

Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz updated the council on the vehicles that had been purchased. Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz stated that the next vehicle to be picked up is the Animal Control vehicle.

Mayor Fierro stated he received notice from Freeport McMoRan on the tentative start up in January 2021.

The meeting was adjourned at 2:48 p.m.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for November 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. via ZOOM.