Ten additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 877 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

245 new cases in Bernalillo County

12 new cases in Chaves County

18 new cases in Cibola County

52 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

220 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

16 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

24 new cases in Luna County

47 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

21 new cases in Roosevelt County

34 new cases in Sandoval County

30 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

62 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

8 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

21 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facilit

The Department of Health on Monday reported ten additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 30s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa del Sol Center facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County.

A male in his 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,036.

Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, two in Luna County) and one case in Luna County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 48,104 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 12,102

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,180

Cibola County: 676

Colfax County: 46

Curry County: 1,703

De Baca County: 3

Doña Ana County: 7,029

Eddy County: 1,591

Grant County: 209

Guadalupe County: 47

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 127

Lea County: 2,233

Lincoln County: 398

Los Alamos County: 50

Luna County: 1,179

McKinley County: 4,799

Mora County: 15

Otero County: 578

Quay County: 113

Rio Arriba County: 549

Roosevelt County: 513

Sandoval County: 2,165

San Juan County: 3,891

San Miguel County: 200

Santa Fe County: 1,961

Sierra County: 137

Socorro County: 278

Taos County: 272

Torrance County: 119

Union County: 45

Valencia County: 1,096

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 396

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 155

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1

Lea County Correctional Facility: 112

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 4

Roswell Correctional Center: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 382 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

OVERALL STATE HOSPITAL CAPACITY: As of today, 74 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 69 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

As of today, there are 21,758 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Farmington in Farmington

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.