Village of Santa Clara Gives Updates on Committee Reports and Hears Several Presentations at the October 29, 2020, Regular Meeting

[Editor's Note: This meeting had bad audio and so the article does not have the usual details.]

By Alexis Rico

On October 29, 2020, the Village of Santa Clara Council met for a regular meeting session through Zoom at 6:05 p.m. at the Village of Santa Clara town hall. Mayor Richard Bauch, Mayor Pro-Tem Albert Esparza, Trustee Olga Amador, Trustee Patricia Montgomery, and Trustee Arnold Lopez were all present for the meeting.

The following article is a brief overview of the meeting.

The council began the meeting by reviewing and approving the minutes for the agenda for the meeting and the minutes for the regular meeting held on October 8, 2020.

The next portion of the meeting was the committee reports.

Mayor Richard Bauch gave the presentations for the committee reports.

"All things are kind of put on hold at the moment," Bauch said. "There is not much to update on."

For the Action Committee report, Bauch stated that there was nothing to report since training had been put on hold because of COVID-19.

For the Action Committee, Bauch stated there was nothing new to report.

"The cemetery did have some work done on October 11," Bauch stated.

"We have a booking for the Mercado in November," Bauch said about the Mercado Committee report.

For the Sensory Advisory Committee, Bauch stated that the Senior Center is closed for the time being. But the committee reported that Meals on Wheels is still going to provide meals to the community.

For the Mayor's Report, Bauch informed the Council about the number of Grants the Village has gotten in the past year.

"It is around 30 small from $1000.00 to two for a million each," Bauch stated.

Aimee Jaurequi came before the council to give a second presentation on what the Bridge Community's ideas are for the property behind the Dollar General in Santa Clara. Jaurequi gave a presentation to the council at the last regular meeting on October 8, 2020, on the Senior Transitional Living Housing Development.

The council then reviewed the approval of a request to purchase radios for the Police Department in the amount of $7978.00. After reviewing, the council made the motion to approve the request.

The council then approved the purchase of a Ford F-150 for Animal Control in the amount of $22018.92 after a brief discussion.

Next the council reviewed Resolution 2021-05. There was no action for this Resolution as it was not used.

The council approved Resolution 2021-06 Quarter 1 Budget Adjustments with some discussion.

The council reviewed the amendment to Title 8 of the Municipal Code – Public Utilities Chapters 1 through 3 and added Chapters 4 and 5. This item was again tabled for the next regular meeting.

This item has been tabled for the past two meetings in order to fix the wording and some of the typos in the amendment. Bauch stated that these corrections had not been made yet and he asked to table the amendment again for the next meeting.

Under the public comments section of the meeting, Frances Gonzales came before the council to request that they commit to Count Every Vote NM and explained the importance of this.

The council then went into a closed session to discuss legal matters. There were no comments made about the closed session once the council was back in session.

The next regular meeting is going to be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. via ZOOM.

The second regular meeting for the month of November is cancelled due to the holiday (Thanksgiving).