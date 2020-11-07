facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Mary Alice Murphy

A friend contacted the Beat and told of an experience she and others in her neighborhood had had on Thursday afternoon.

She reported a young man was going door-to-door, claiming to be representing a company that would save 15% on their electricity bills. The young man was wearing what appeared to be a "company shirt" with a hard-to-read company name on the pocket. A neighbor, who refused to answer the door, noted there was a car at the foot of their driveway with three occupants waiting for the doorbell-ringer.

The friend said she cut short the encounter by asking to be mailed something about the supposed offer and reported the young man said they'd be back in our neighborhood again in a few days.

She did an internet search and came up with this article https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/info-02-2013/beware-utility-company-scams.html. She noted the second item in the article fit her encounter to a "T."

Always be wary if someone who is allegedly representing a utility company, phone company, the town water system, wherever you might have an account, asks for your account number. That is a RED flag, because if they are truly representing the company, they would not need your account number, because they already have it. Plus, they would have notified you ahead of time if they planned to come to your house for a repair or inspection.

The first item in the article has happened to me "warning" me of a potential shutdown, but since I know whether the bill has been paid or not, I simply hang up.

Read the whole article, because the third one is often a setup for a quick burglary if no one is home, as may have been indicated by the additional people in the car in this case, or just a scoping out of a home for a future burglary. It's always best not to answer the door to someone you don't know or who is not in an official vehicle, without official credentials.

Phone scams are always prevalent. Again, if you don't recognize the caller ID, or if the person on the phone speaks with a strong accent or is hard to understand, it's probably a scam. Just hang up. Frequent occurrences this year have been calls saying your Social Security card has been compromised or some such. The U.S. Government never calls you about an issue. You will receive a letter from whichever agency wishes to contact you, whether IRS, Social Security Administration or Federal Trade Commission. They will NOT call you.

Of course, "phishing," through email or texting, is another scam you must look out for. The so-called "Nigerian letters" of the past have become emails. They outrageously offer you millions of dollars if you reply with your bank account number so they can transfer the money. Be warned that the transfer will be OUT of your account, not into it! Delete the email.

If you get emails from senders that look like they are someone you deal with, telling you your such-and-so email account or other account will be stopped immediately without payment or if you do not click on the link, DO NOT CLICK on the link. A trick I learned long ago, and perhaps many of you also know of it, if you put your cursor over the email address and click on the little drop-down arrow, you will see the address and you can tell if it is a fake email address having noting to do with the company it purports to be from.

It's become a complicated world, and the scammers and crooks continue to pursue their tricks. Do NOT fall for them.

Report the issue to your local law enforcement agency. If it is not something they can deal with, they will let you know. However, if the "suspects" are still in the neighborhood, law enforcement may be able to take action by intercepting them and questioning them. Local law enforcement generally cannot handle phone or email scams, but can tell you where to report them, and they may also be able to issue news releases warning people of the scams.

Local Weather

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

A new classified just came in from a fellow looking for work doing thinning, fire protection work, etc. 

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110